A number of people who live on or near Sugarloaf Mountain disagreed about a draft plan to preserve land surrounding the mountain during a Frederick County Planning Commission meeting Wednesday.
More than 30 people, including local realtors and a developer whose land falls within the area the county is seeking to preserve, provided comment to the six-member Planning Commission in front of a packed Winchester Hall meeting room.
Most Sugarloaf area residents who spoke during the meeting supported the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, which is part of the larger Livable Frederick Master Plan the county adopted in 2019 as the prevailing policy document for development and preservation in the county.
“The plan boundaries are right, the overlay is correct,” said Ingrid Rosencrantz, who lives within the plan boundary. “This is our only chance, I feel like this is really our only chance to protect this area.”
“I welcome this preservation overlay on my farm because I want not only to preserve the land but also the value of my property,” said Johanna Springston, who said her property in the Sugarloaf area has belonged to her family for more than a century.
Nearly 2,400 people live within the boundaries of the Sugarloaf plan area, and not all residents agree on the plan.
“I don’t understand why the county’s continually trying to grab our land and property rights,” said Gabe Lawson, who lives within the plan boundary. “We care more about this property than you do.”
The plan would change the zoning of portions of people’s land in some cases, and some residents said they weren’t aware of this until days before Wednesday’s meeting.
Roughly 95% of the zoning changes that are part of the Sugarloaf plan are from agricultural use zoning to Resource Conservation Zoning, and the changes include varying portions of different properties, said Tim Goodfellow, lead county planner for the preservation plan.
The Resource Conservation designation is meant to protect the area’s most sensitive and critical landscapes, such as steep sloped forest that borders a stream, he said.
Protecting the area’s natural resources and ecosystems — including forests, bodies of water and wildlife habitats — is chief among the plan's goals, and preserving the Sugarloaf area’s scenic and rural character is key to maintaining its identity within the county, Goodfellow said.
The Planning Commission’s draft provides an overlay zoning district that covers the entire Sugarloaf plan area.
The overlay includes standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development on forestland, water quality, roads and the surrounding community, Goodfellow said. It also prohibits land uses like shooting ranges and clubs, carnivals, circuses and industrial waste landfills.
The plan would rezone and largely shield nearly 20,000 acres of land from development between Monocacy National Battlefield and Frederick County’s southern border with Montgomery County.
From the county line, the preserved area’s western boundary winds along with the Monocacy River before reaching the battlefield, while Interstate 270 serves as the eastern line between preserved land and development.
A previous version of the plan did not include the battlefield as preserved land and omitted a 490-acre parcel of land in Urbana, near Thurston Road and I-270.
Residents of the Sugarloaf area said they have long viewed I-270 as the dividing line between the historic, rural land they live on and the development that has come to define Urbana. Residents viewed the omission of the 490-acre parcel as an encroachment of the dividing line.
The parcel, one of the main access points into the Sugarloaf area from the highway, is owned by Tom Natelli, CEO for Natelli Communities — the development company largely responsible for development in Urbana. Natelli said he opposed the county’s draft plan.
“What I take issue with is the process we've gone through has not taken into consideration what Liveable Frederick has described as the primary growth sector — the U shaped-corridor down [Interstate] 270, which is identified as an area for future economic growth,” Natelli said.
Goodfellow, though, said the I-270 growth corridor is a long-term concept that is part of the Liveable Frederick plan and not something set in stone.
The Planning Commission will choose whether to change the plan based on comments it heard Wednesday before eventually sending the plan to the County Council in June or July. The council will then hold its own meetings and a public hearing on the plan before taking a final vote.
The County Council is the ultimate authority on the plan.
