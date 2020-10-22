Households in outer suburbs of the Washington, D.C. region like Frederick County make more than two more trips per day, on average, compared to residents in the more urban areas, according to a new survey from a regional transportation planning group.
Residents on the outer edges of the region made an average of 9.2 trips per day on a typical weekday, while those in the inner suburbs averaged 8.4 trips per day, and the region’s urban core averaged 7.1 trips, according to the Regional Travel Survey, which is conducted every 10 years by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.
The board is part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The survey, which was released Wednesday, gathered data from nearly 16,000 residents of the Washington region, and looked at more than 17 million trips between the years of 2017 and 2018 to determine trends on travel mode, origin and destination.
The study defined the outer suburbs as Frederick and Charles counties in Maryland, as well as Loudoun and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park in Virginia.
The inner suburbs were defined as Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Virginia’s Fairfax County, along with cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, while the core included the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Alexandria.
The larger number of trips in the outer suburbs may be partly due to the fact that households in those areas tend to include more people, which would likely lead to more trips, said Kenneth Joh, a senior statistical survey analyst for the TPB.
More than 34 percent of households in the outer suburbs have four or more people, while 40 percent of households in the urban core are made up of just one person, according to the survey results.
The number of household trips tends to increase as household income and size grow, Joh said.
The rate of household trips drops in regional activity centers, more densely built areas of mixed use development, Joh said.
Frederick County has several such areas, with most clustered around the city of Frederick, as well as Urbana and Brunswick.
The survey also showed that the rate of trips peaks with members of Generation X, between the ages of 38 and 53, with 3.7 trips, while Millennials between the ages of 22-37 and Baby Boomers from 54-72 each averaged 3.3 trips.
Millennials and members of Generation X are in both their prime working and child-rearing years, so along with trips to and from work, they’re also likely shuttling kids to appointments and activities, said Nicole McCall, planning research and assistance manager for the TPB.
While the survey’s data predates the COVID-19 pandemic, Joh said he thinks the most recent snapshot of data will provide a valuable baseline for future evaluations of the pandemic’s impact on transportation.
The COVID outbreak will have some lasting impacts on travel behavior, including public transit ridership, Joh said.
He said WMATA Metro ridership dropped sharply when the pandemic began, and it will likely show drops for at least the next few years.
Increases in teleworking during the pandemic will probably at least partially continue.
“We’re not sure what our new normal will be when we emerge out of this pandemic,” Joh said.
Highway volumes have returned to about 80 to 90 percent of what they were a year ago, but some data show that travel between suburbs is recovering faster than trips into the Washington core, McCall said.
So what will transportation look like after the pandemic?
“We’re all scratching our heads,” McCall said.
