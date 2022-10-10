Thurmont Referendum Signatures
Buy Now

Joseph Fontana, left, signs a petition to put the Simmers property annexation to referendum as Louise Schafer helps outside Fontana's home on Apples Church Road in Thurmont. Schafer and other members of Envision Thurmont are going door to door to get signatures to get the annexation on the ballot as a referendum.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

After the Thurmont Board of Commissioners voted last month to annex 16.7 acres of farmland along the town’s borders and zone it for high-density residential development, some residents are pushing for the decision to be put to a referendum.

The group, Envision Thurmont — made up of about two dozen residents — is going door to door to gather signatures of people who support the referendum effort.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(3) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"In an interview on Monday, Kinnaird said the town supports the right of residents to submit a petition. But personally, he added, he thinks it would be better for residents who oppose the development to attend future Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, where Cross will present more detailed plans.

Residents can share their opinions about the development at those meetings, during the public comment period."

I wonder how much Botox he needed to keep a straight face when he said that?

"Sure, residents could put the proposal to a referendum and shut it down with prejudice -- but why not just come to the old dog and pony show meetings where they can share their opinions and be ignored?"

We all know how far "sharing one's opinions goes". Time after time, these projects are rammed through, regardless of whether a solid majority of citizens are opposed.

The primary purpose of most public meetings seems to be to check off boxes -- to do the bare minimum to comply with the law.

A referendum is the only way to go.

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quotes:

"Two traffic studies, whose results were shared at town meetings, found that the development wouldn’t worsen traffic."

Why didn't you say so? If 2 studies paid for by the developer say almost *200* new houses -- with a state average of about 2 vehicles per household -- will not worsen traffic, then by all means, fire up them dozers.

"Cross has also cited data from Frederick County Public Schools, which shows that the development wouldn’t put stress on the capacity of schools in Thurmont. The three options project 54 to 58 new students as a result of the development."

Let's see... almost 200 homes and just about 56 school-age kids? Seems ridiculously low, but if that's what the developer's 3 options project, who are we simple people to question it?

The U.S. Census must be mistaken when it says, "In 2021, there was an average of 1.93 children under 18 per family in the United States."

"As part of the annexation agreement, Cross and Company would help improve roads surrounding the development."

Help? How much 'help'? Which roads? What, specifically, is going to be done to improve them? How much will existing residents of Thurmont and FredCo be forced to pay?

What about roads that are not immediately surrounding the development? They are affected also.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription