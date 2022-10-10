After the Thurmont Board of Commissioners voted last month to annex 16.7 acres of farmland along the town’s borders and zone it for high-density residential development, some residents are pushing for the decision to be put to a referendum.
The group, Envision Thurmont — made up of about two dozen residents — is going door to door to gather signatures of people who support the referendum effort.
According to Thurmont’s town charter, a petition signed by at least 25% of registered voters in the town is required for a referendum.
The petition must be presented to the Board of Commissioners within 60 days of the date when it is first signed, according to the town charter.
But instead of following the town code, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said, the town will follow rules dictated by the state for petitions asking for a referendum on an annexation.
Under these rules, Envision Thurmont has 45 days from the day the Board of Commissioners voted on the annexation to gather the signatures of at least 20% of registered voters in town.
Since the board voted on Sept. 20, Envision Thurmont has until Nov. 4 to submit the petition. As of the most recent town election — held on Oct. 26, 2021 — Thurmont had 4,459 registered voters, meaning the group needs around 890 signatures.
Residents involved in the effort acknowledge that collecting enough signatures will be a heavy lift.
Still, some members of Envision Thurmont — including Bob Lookingbill, a Thurmont resident of 50 years and a former town commissioner — are optimistic.
“It’s a stretch, but it’s not impossible,” Lookingbill said. “We have a lot of good people working collectively. I really think we can make it happen.”
Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners narrowly voted in favor of the annexation and zoning change. Kinnaird and Commissioners Bill Buehrer and Wayne Hooper supported the resolutions, and Commissioners Bill Blakeslee and Wes Hamrick opposed them.
The zoning change still has to be approved by the county for it to become final. Under state law, the annexation will not go into effect until at least 45 days have passed since the board’s vote to enact it.
The 16.7 acres in question are part of a 24.5-acre property owned by Patricia Simmers and are currently zoned for agricultural use by the county. The 7.8 acres not included in the annexation agreement are already contained in the town’s limits and are zoned for high-density residential use.
Daniel Cross, who runs the Frederick-based developer Cross and Company, worked with the town for about four years to finalize the annexation agreement.
He wants to build a residential community on the Simmers property with at least 172 residential units — most of them townhomes — an assisted-living facility and a day care center.
The developer proposes three options — one with 172 units, one with 192 units and one with 194 units.
During a public hearing in August, dozens of residents packed into the town meeting room to hotly oppose the development. They cited concerns about the effect it would have on Thurmont’s small-town charm and traffic, and worried it would overwhelm the town’s schools and existing roads.
Two traffic studies, whose results were shared at town meetings, found that the development wouldn’t worsen traffic.
Cross has also cited data from Frederick County Public Schools, which shows that the development wouldn’t put stress on the capacity of schools in Thurmont. The three options project 54 to 58 new students as a result of the development.
As part of the annexation agreement, Cross and Company would help improve roads surrounding the development.
In a strongly worded statement to The Frederick News-Post, Cross wrote that the arguments of people opposed to the development are “misleading and deceptive” and are not supported by facts in the public record.
“I welcome citizen participation in the public process of land use approval, but I also insist in honesty and integrity in the process,” he wrote. “Thurmont residents being asked to sign the petition sheets should be aware of the lengthy review process this proposed community has already undergone and that it meets all the requirements asked for by the Town.”
In an interview on Monday, Kinnaird said the town supports the right of residents to submit a petition. But personally, he added, he thinks it would be better for residents who oppose the development to attend future Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, where Cross will present more detailed plans.
Residents can share their opinions about the development at those meetings, during the public comment period.
Louise Schafer, who lives behind the Simmers property, canvassed homes along Apples Church Road on Monday afternoon to find people interested in supporting the petition.
Before the public hearing, she gathered signatures from more than 300 residents who opposed the development, and presented it to the mayor and commissioners.
“The word is spreading,” Schafer said. “It’s just very exciting.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
(3) comments
Quote:
"In an interview on Monday, Kinnaird said the town supports the right of residents to submit a petition. But personally, he added, he thinks it would be better for residents who oppose the development to attend future Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, where Cross will present more detailed plans.
Residents can share their opinions about the development at those meetings, during the public comment period."
I wonder how much Botox he needed to keep a straight face when he said that?
"Sure, residents could put the proposal to a referendum and shut it down with prejudice -- but why not just come to the old dog and pony show meetings where they can share their opinions and be ignored?"
We all know how far "sharing one's opinions goes". Time after time, these projects are rammed through, regardless of whether a solid majority of citizens are opposed.
The primary purpose of most public meetings seems to be to check off boxes -- to do the bare minimum to comply with the law.
A referendum is the only way to go.
Quotes:
"Two traffic studies, whose results were shared at town meetings, found that the development wouldn’t worsen traffic."
Why didn't you say so? If 2 studies paid for by the developer say almost *200* new houses -- with a state average of about 2 vehicles per household -- will not worsen traffic, then by all means, fire up them dozers.
"Cross has also cited data from Frederick County Public Schools, which shows that the development wouldn’t put stress on the capacity of schools in Thurmont. The three options project 54 to 58 new students as a result of the development."
Let's see... almost 200 homes and just about 56 school-age kids? Seems ridiculously low, but if that's what the developer's 3 options project, who are we simple people to question it?
The U.S. Census must be mistaken when it says, "In 2021, there was an average of 1.93 children under 18 per family in the United States."
"As part of the annexation agreement, Cross and Company would help improve roads surrounding the development."
Help? How much 'help'? Which roads? What, specifically, is going to be done to improve them? How much will existing residents of Thurmont and FredCo be forced to pay?
What about roads that are not immediately surrounding the development? They are affected also.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.