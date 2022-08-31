After a heated public hearing on Tuesday night, Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners delayed a vote on expanding the town’s boundaries to include a 16.7-acre piece of farmland.

The farmland, part of a 24.5-acre plot known as the Simmers property, is zoned by the county for agricultural use. If the town votes to annex the property, and the county approves the change, it would be zoned for high-density residential use.

Plumbum
Plumbum

people (residents) do not care about bringing in tax dollars. I didn't move to where I am and say "Its going to be so great living here with all the new tax dollars that will be coming"

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

ohmygawd, this could lead to DIVERSITY!! Multi family housing, low cost housing, townhouses, ohmygawd!

