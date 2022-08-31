After a heated public hearing on Tuesday night, Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners delayed a vote on expanding the town’s boundaries to include a 16.7-acre piece of farmland.
The farmland, part of a 24.5-acre plot known as the Simmers property, is zoned by the county for agricultural use. If the town votes to annex the property, and the county approves the change, it would be zoned for high-density residential use.
The 7.8 acres of Simmers land not in the annexation proposal is within town limits and zoned for high-density residential use.
Cross and Company, a Frederick-based developer, is working with landowner Patricia Simmers to seek the annexation. The company, run by Daniel Cross, wants to build a residential community, with more than 150 townhomes, an assisted-living facility and a day care center.
If the commissioners approve the annexation, they would also be approving the development’s concept plan, Thurmont Town Planner Kelly Duty said. But Cross would have a long review process before he could build.
Every chair was filled in the Thurmont Municipal Office meeting room Tuesday night. Residents crowded in the back of the room. Some stood in the hallway, waiting to speak during a hearing that lasted more than two hours.
Of the 28 people who spoke, 26 explicitly said they oppose the annexation. Resident Louise Schafer presented a petition with more than 300 signatures opposing the proposal.
Residents voiced concern that the high-density development would change Thurmont’s small-town character and add a traffic burden on narrow country roads.
Resident Dan Twigg said that if the commissioners and mayor approve the annexation, it would lead to more high-density residential development.
“I’ve been here all my life, and I don’t want this rural retreat of a community to look like that,” Twigg said, gesturing at a rendering of the Cross development.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 late Tuesday night to table the annexation vote for three weeks.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, Commissioner Wes Hamrick and Commissioner Wayne Hooper said they would consider comments made during the public hearing. Commissioner Bill Blakeslee said he does not favor the annexation. All voted to table the annexation vote.
Commissioner Bill Buehrer voted not to delay the vote. In an interview on Wednesday, he said he favors annexation, and expressed frustration that residents didn’t get involved earlier in a lengthy process.
“You’ve got to show up,” he said. “You only showed up to bitch.”
Cross approached the town about the annexation project in 2018, but the Simmers property has been included in Thurmont’s municipal growth area — and zoned for high-density residential use — since 2009.
Thurmont’s Planning and Zoning Commission agreed last February that Cross and Company’s annexation proposal meshed with the town’s Master Plan and would be adequately served by public facilities. Members voted unanimously to recommend that the town approve the proposal.
Near the start of Tuesday's meeting, Cross shared a 33-slide presentation on the proposed development.
He reviewed results of a traffic study, which found the project wouldn’t worsen traffic in the area, and provided data that showed the development wouldn’t overwhelm schools.
Cross outlined ways he said the development would benefit Thurmont. It would add affordable and workforce housing and bring in about $160,300 in tax money, he said.
As part of the annexation agreement, Cross and Company would help improve roads, contribute to water storage and supply capacity, and build a bike and walking path.
But residents still had doubts. Many said they didn't think the study represented traffic patterns.
"I will stand up for small-town Thurmont every single day that I have breath left in me, and it is not this development," said Linda Schilling, who spoke against the annexation.
people (residents) do not care about bringing in tax dollars. I didn't move to where I am and say "Its going to be so great living here with all the new tax dollars that will be coming"
ohmygawd, this could lead to DIVERSITY!! Multi family housing, low cost housing, townhouses, ohmygawd!
