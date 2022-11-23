It’s official: Registered voters in Thurmont will make the final call on whether the town should annex 16.7 acres of farmland for high-density development.
At a town meeting on Tuesday, Mayor John Kinnaird signed a proclamation that suspended the resolution the Board of Commissioners narrowly approved in September, which gave the go-ahead for the annexation to happen.
Next, the mayor will announce a date for when a town referendum on the annexation will take place, Clark Adams, a representative for Thurmont town attorney Leslie Powell, said at the meeting.
If a majority of residents vote for the annexation, it will take effect within two weeks, Adams said. But if a majority votes against it, the annexation will not happen.
The annexation and the residential development proposed for the property have been the subject of fiery debate in Thurmont for months. Leading up to the Board of Commissioners’ vote on the project, Kinnaird said he received several threats.
But although the Thurmont town meeting room was crowded on Tuesday, the meeting was civil. If nothing else, Kinnaird said after signing the proclamation, everyone he spoke to about the project was “extremely motivated.”
“That’s the nice thing about local government,” Kinnaird said. “You can step up and change things if enough people decide to do it.”
The referendum was the result of a successful effort by a group of about two dozen residents who opposed the annexation and petitioned for it to be revisited.
Throughout October, the group — Envision Thurmont — went door to door in town, collecting signatures from people who supported a referendum.
On Nov. 1, the group submitted the petition to the town office with 1,253 signatures — nearly 350 more than required under state law.
Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick and Senior Administrative Assistant Rebecca Sharer-Long were tasked with verifying the signatures by matching them with names in the town’s voter registry.
At the town meeting on Tuesday, Bob Lookingbill, a former Thurmont commissioner who became involved in the referendum effort, thanked everyone who signed the petition.
“The collectors made sure you understood: What that petition did was bring it to a referendum,” he said. “Whether you’re for or against it, you could sign that petition.”
The farmland at the heart of the annexation debate is part of a 24.5-acre parcel owned by longtime Thurmont resident Patricia Simmers. She worked with the Frederick-based developer Cross & Company to submit a proposal to the town for the property’s annexation.
Daniel Cross, who runs the development company and worked with the town for about four years to finalize the proposal, wants to build a residential community on the Simmers property.
According to early plans he submitted to the town, the community could include up to 194 housing units. Cross has also proposed building an assisted-living facility and day care center on the property.
Residents opposing the project have said it would be a departure from Thurmont’s small-town character and overburden the town’s narrow country roads.
But in public meetings about the development, Cross outlined ways the residential community would benefit Thurmont. It would add affordable and workforce housing to town, he said, and bring in about $160,300 in tax money.
He also pointed to the results of a traffic study, which found that the project wouldn’t worsen traffic in the area, and provided data that showed the development wouldn’t overwhelm schools.
As part of the annexation agreement, his company would also help improve roads, contribute to water storage and supply capacity, and build a bike and walking path.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Cross reiterated his frustration that the residents didn't participate in the process leading up to the annexation proposal earlier or more often.
The 16.7-acre parcel has been included in the town's growth area in its master plan since 2009. Since then, the town has intended to zone it for high-density development.
Residents had a chance to oppose the zoning designation earlier this year during the most recent revision of the master plan, and at many Planning and Zoning Commission meetings about the development proposal before that, Cross said.
But, he said, he respects the democratic process. If residents vote against the annexation, his company still has the right to develop the 7.8-acre parcel that is also owned by Simmers and is already in town limits and zoned for high-density residential development.
He said he hopes to rent out the Thurmont American Legion building to hold a "nongovernmental" meeting with people opposed to the development to hear what sort of residential community they'd support.
