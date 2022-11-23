Simmers Property Annexation file
The Simmers property, which Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners voted in September to annex

It’s official: Registered voters in Thurmont will make the final call on whether the town should annex 16.7 acres of farmland for high-density development.

At a town meeting on Tuesday, Mayor John Kinnaird signed a proclamation that suspended the resolution the Board of Commissioners narrowly approved in September, which gave the go-ahead for the annexation to happen.

