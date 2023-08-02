Masai Troutman, a member of the Frederick County Planning Commission since December 2022, is stepping down from his position.
Troutman was appointed to the commission after Terry Bowie resigned before the end of his five-year term, according to county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.
In June 2023, Troutman was reappointed to the commission for a full term.
According to archived videos of commission meetings, Troutman has not attended a Planning Commission meeting since May.
In his letter of resignation, Troutman cited family commitments and business demands as his reason for leaving the post. Troutman is the CEO of an information technology corporation headquartered in downtown Frederick.
“We will miss the insight and energy he brought to our work,” Planning Commission Chair Craig Hicks wrote of Troutman in an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday.
Troutman did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Monday and Tuesday through his business.
The county executive’s office is now soliciting applications to fill the vacant seat. Applicants to serve on the Planning Commission must be residents who are registered to vote in Frederick County.
Members of the planning commission meet at least twice each month and are paid $150 per meeting, according to planning and permitting division spokesperson Jennifer Specht. Lunch and free parking are also provided.
An application and resume can be mailed to Joyce M. Grossnickle, Office of the County Executive, Winchester Hall, 12 E. Church St., Frederick MD 21701 or emailed to fcgboards@FrederickCountyMD.gov. Her phone number is 301-600-1102.
The deadline to apply for the position is 4 p.m. on Friday.
Thank you for your service, Masai! You will be missed.
I nominate mrnatural. A chance to voice his opinions where it matters. I’m serious, no offense intended.
