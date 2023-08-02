Masai Troutman, a member of the Frederick County Planning Commission since December 2022, is stepping down from his position.

Troutman was appointed to the commission after Terry Bowie resigned before the end of his five-year term, according to county spokesperson Vivian Laxton.

(2) comments

notconcerned

Thank you for your service, Masai! You will be missed.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I nominate mrnatural. A chance to voice his opinions where it matters. I'm serious, no offense intended.

