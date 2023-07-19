Walkersville Town Hall
Buy Now

Walkersville Town Hall on Frederick Street

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A draft comprehensive plan for Walkersville that was released to the public this week focuses on plans for slow growth and preserving the town's agricultural land.

The document outlines what the town will focus on in the coming years in transportation, housing, natural resource management and more. Much of the plan's content aims to balance growth in Walkersville with setting the town apart from its counterparts in Frederick County.

(1) comment

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

No more gas stations please. Four big ones is plenty, two on the same piece of land and two right across 194 from each other. And how about a Dunkin Donuts? Thanks.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription