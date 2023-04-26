Walkersville FoodPro hearing
The meeting room was full on Tuesday for a town Planning Commission hearing about FoodPro, a wholesale restaurant supplier, that wants to build a warehouse. Dozens of people watched from the meeting room and through a live stream in another room.

 Staff photo by Clara Niel

During a highly charged public hearing on Tuesday, the Walkersville Planning Commission rejected a land-designation request that would have been a next step for FoodPro to build a distribution warehouse.

FoodPro President Scott Brunk got visibly frustrated during the nearly hour-long public comment portion of the meeting, as speakers criticized the company's development plans.

Tags

(5) comments

TheLorax1

Citizens in action

An attentive Planning Commission

An appropriate result

I’m getting misty eyed

(Good luck w that Piecemeal Rezoning at the County …. Bahahahaha)

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Bwwwwaaaaaahhhh, well done Walkersville!

Hint to Mr Brunk, get the zoning, then the property.

Guess that full page ad in the FNP didn’t work.

Report Add Reply
MakeFrederickGreatAgain

Hope you all are of proud! You have your heads so far up your as** you can’t see that you are hurting a 88 year old business. Guess what if their business can’t grow and who knows maybe they need to lay off employees. Who do you think gets hurt most. The hard working employees and their families. So well done Walkersville!!

Report Add Reply
TheLorax1

Sorry but that’s not the only 106 acres in FredCo. It was just the cheapest and (gulp) easiest. Site industrial activities in industrial areas.

Report Add Reply
#TheHeartofFrederick

I agree, “well done Walkersville!” Now you will have no say in what happens with that property. Smart

Report Add Reply

