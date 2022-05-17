Work is expected to begin Wednesday on a project to reconstruct a section of West 2nd Street in downtown Frederick.
The $550,000 project on West 2nd Street from North Bentz Street to College Avenue is expected to take four to six weeks, and will require parking restrictions and lane closures, according to a release from the city.
Contractor C. William Hetzer will dig up the existing street, and pour and compact 6 inches of crushed stone. Three layers of asphalt will be put down before the new parking spaces, center line, crosswalks and other markings are added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.