Crews are making final preparations on a traffic circle on the west side of Frederick that should be ready to open in the next few weeks.
The project at the intersection of Himes Avenue and Butterfly Lane is on schedule to open in about three weeks, said Tracy Coleman, the city's deputy director of public works.
The circle will complete the road network through the future Westside Regional Park in the Hillcrest area, along with the opening of the new Contender Way in July.
There's still some coarse surface pavement to put down, and they want to finish some paving along Butterfly Lane between Himes Avenue and McCain Drive, Coleman said.
The approximately $7.1 million project began in April 2019.
This phase of the project involves the construction of the roundabout at Himes and Butterfly, as well as widening the existing Butterfly Lane between McCain Drive and Himes Avenue.
The first phase involved adding about 800 feet of new road from Md. 180 to the new, 4-lane extension of Himes Avenue, as well as the 2-lane Contender Way and a new parking lot for the future park.
It also included stormwater management work, utilities work under the road and sidewalks and a shared-use path.
The future park will include sports fields and amenities on the city’s 136-acre Hargett Farm property.
It will also include Sophie and Madigan’s Playground, built to honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.
