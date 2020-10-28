Himes Aveune Round About
Buy Now

Work nears completion at the round-about at the intersection of Butterfly Lane and Himes Avenue.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Crews are making final preparations on a traffic circle on the west side of Frederick that should be ready to open in the next few weeks.

The project at the intersection of Himes Avenue and Butterfly Lane is on schedule to open in about three weeks, said Tracy Coleman, the city's deputy director of public works.

The circle will complete the road network through the future Westside Regional Park in the Hillcrest area, along with the opening of the new Contender Way in July.

There's still some coarse surface pavement to put down, and they want to finish some paving along Butterfly Lane between Himes Avenue and McCain Drive, Coleman said.

The approximately $7.1 million project began in April 2019.

This phase of the project involves the construction of the roundabout at Himes and Butterfly, as well as widening the existing Butterfly Lane between McCain Drive and Himes Avenue.

The first phase involved adding about 800 feet of new road from Md. 180 to the new, 4-lane extension of Himes Avenue, as well as the 2-lane Contender Way and a new parking lot for the future park.

It also included stormwater management work, utilities work under the road and sidewalks and a shared-use path.

The future park will include sports fields and amenities on the city’s 136-acre Hargett Farm property.

It will also include Sophie and Madigan’s Playground, built to honor the memories of Sophie Lillard, 6, and her sister Madigan, 3, who died when their house near Myersville caught fire in 2013.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!