Wes Moore, Dan Cox

Wes Moore, left, and Dan Cox

 File photos

A new poll shows Democrat Wes Moore ahead of Republican Dan Cox of Frederick County — 53% to 31% — in the race for Maryland governor.

The Goucher College poll also shows strong Democratic advantages in the races for state comptroller, state attorney general and U.S. Senate when respondents were asked who they would vote for.

