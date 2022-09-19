A new poll shows Democrat Wes Moore ahead of Republican Dan Cox of Frederick County — 53% to 31% — in the race for Maryland governor.
The Goucher College poll also shows strong Democratic advantages in the races for state comptroller, state attorney general and U.S. Senate when respondents were asked who they would vote for.
In the comptroller race, Democrat Brooke Lierman had 48% and Republican Barry Glassman had 35%.
For attorney general, 53% would vote for Democrat Anthony Brown and 31% would vote for Republican Michael Peroutka.
Among U.S. Senate candidates, 56% would vote for Democrat Chris Van Hollen, the incumbent, and 33% would vote for Republican Chris Chaffee.
The poll was funded and cosponsored by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, The Baltimore Banner and WYPR.
It surveyed 1,008 Maryland residents, including 748 likely voters, from Sept. 8 to 12. The margin of error was 3.1% overall and 3.6% among likely voters.
The results were released on Monday.
In the gubernatorial race, aside from Moore and Cox, Libertarian David Lashar had 4% and Green Party candidate Nancy Wallace had 2%. Nine percent of likely voters were undecided.
“The Democratic ticket is in a strong position to sweep the statewide contests this cycle. The Democratic nominee Wes Moore is viewed favorably by a majority of state voters, and perceptions of his mix of progressive and moderate politics aligns with how many Maryland voters view themselves,” Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, said in a press release about the results. “Dan Cox’s endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump and his own political views secured his primary win but remain at odds with the Democratic and independent voters he needs to build a winning coalition.”
The survey also asked about a referendum on the November ballot on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.
Among respondents, 59% said they would vote in favor and 34% were opposed.
In a section on education issues, 68% agreed that “schools should teach students about how racism exists in society and its institutions,” while 27% disagreed.
Fifty-four percent agreed that “students should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend public schools,” while 40% disagreed.
