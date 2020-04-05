An almshouse, also referred as a poor house, workhouse, or county home, was a locally administered public institution to care for the community’s most vulnerable citizens. Following the British tradition of institutionalizing those in need, the colonial Maryland Assembly established a system of almshouses in 1768 to care for the mentally ill, sick, infirm, and aged populations.
In Frederick, a total of four almshouses were constructed over a 100-year period. The first two almshouses in Frederick were located on West Patrick Street, in an area historically known at Bentztown. The first facility was constructed around 1770, but was destroyed by fire in 1786. A new building was constructed in the general area and operated for another 45 years before a larger site was needed. Little is known about these early institutional buildings, although situated nearby was a potter’s field to serve as a burial ground for the poor and unclaimed.
In 1825, the Levy Court, which administered the financial duties for the county, directed the purchase of a new almshouse site. In the fall of 1828, a portion of a farm owned by Elias and Catherine Brunner, which was located approximately two miles northwest of downtown, was secured. The relocation of the almshouse to the countryside was not unusual for the time.
Local carpenter John Shipman won the contract to construct the almshouse, in part because he provided the lowest bid at $13,000. Taking the job at such a price proved to be a detriment to Shipman when in 1831 he was sued by a local masonry company for payment and Shipman’s personal belonging were auctioned off. The location of the sale was at the new almshouse.
The building, set on 93-acres of land, was comprised of 36 rooms. Constructed of brick, the two-story almshouse was approximately 144’ wide and 43’ deep. It had a unique floorplan with a passage running through the length of each floor, intersected by three cross passages. An older dwelling on the property was retained and was referred to as the “Old House”. Over the years, this older, smaller structure was used alternatively as the overseer’s house and as a residence for African Americans, who were segregated from the white inmates housed in the new building. Similar to the previous facilities, a potter’s field was soon established.
As time went by, the complex expanded to include a bake-house, a smokehouse, and a stone barn. During the Civil War, the site served as a Union military hospital. In 1862 the almshouse suffered through an epidemic of the smallpox, and although the military offered to house the ill in their field hospital, an addition to the “Old House” was used as an isolation ward.
In 1870, the county almshouse site evolved with the construction of Montevue Hospital. The new, 4 1/2-story brick facility cost $125,000 to build and featured significant improvements such as a dining hall and a second kitchen. Although generally referred to as a hospital, Montevue was built as an almshouse. When construction finished in January 1871, many of the residents from the older facility were transferred over, and Shipman’s building was demolished. However, black residents didn’t have the same access to the important upgrades offered at Montevue, and were quartered in the “Old House”, which remained on site until a new, segregated building was constructed around 1897. This building was later renovated into the Emergency Hospital which operated between 1934 and 1955. It still stands today.
By 1930, the purpose of Montevue Hospital and associated buildings shifted. As new hospitals were constructed and social services expanded, there were less children and older patients residing at the facility. Montevue continued to provide shelter for transients, the elderly poor, the mentally ill and those in need of medical care, especially African Americans who had few other resources. As the 20th century moved forward, Montevue’s farming and medical facilities were de-emphasized and the property was developed for different uses. In 1987, Montevue was demolished. The site now serves as the County Health Department.
