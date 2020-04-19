In 1897, the Frederick City Hospital Association was formed to support the establishment of a hospital in Frederick. Miss Emma J. Smith, who led fundraising and organizational efforts, also gifted seven building lots on the Northwest Addition near Groff Park. Groff Park covered part of present day hospital property and that of Hood College.
The Association announced plans for the hospital to be built in the coming summer of 1898. Such plans did not materialize, and fundraising efforts continued through the subsequent year.
At the annual meeting of the Frederick City Hospital Association in March 1901, Baltimore architect Leander Neal was commissioned to prepare plans. It was reported that the proposed hospital would be about 50 feet by 38 feet in size and designed for the future enlargement with wings and would be about half the size of previous plans due to expense.
The next month, contractors were invited to bid on the hospital project and a perspective view of the architect’s design was published in the Frederick Daily News. The rendering showed the central building with wings on either side. The central building was described as containing the first-floor entrance halls, corridors, reception and surgeon’s rooms, together with the main stairway, elevators, and laboratory with an operating room placed in the rear “with ample light upon sides and through the roof, making a model room for the work intended.”
The second floor of the central building was to hold the children’s’ ward with the third housing the nurses’ quarter. The plan for the two wings on the first floor will be used as private wards with the second floor used for public wards. The exterior was described as brick with stone trimmings and a mansard roof slated with dormers.
In May 1901, the contract for construction of the hospital was awarded to H. M. Gittinger at a cost of $7,929.60. The formal opening of the hospital occurred on May 1, 1902 and recognized the great efforts of Miss Emma J. Smith and the 30 women who raised the funds for its construction. The building was described as “an ornament to the city.”
In 1904, the south wing was constructed at the bequest of Mrs. Margaret S. Hood, followed by the northern wing in 1906, also by Hood as a memorial to her late husband. The north side was corresponded architecturally with the south and containing over 20 rooms. In September 1912, it was announced that Mrs. Georgia Simmons would fund a nurses’ home for the Frederick City Hospital and plans were prepared by Frederick architect Evard B. Kepner at no cost and were to be constructed by Gittinger. The nurses’ home would be located on the north side of Park Avenue, west of the hospital buildings. The reports described that it would be constructed of red brick “in conformity with the present buildings of the hospital and will be an attractive addition” that wouldn’t be elaborate but “along cottage lines and will give a home-like effect.” It featured three broad porches, 10 bedrooms on the second floor, 11 on the third with electric lighting, the most modern sanitation, and windows fitted with specially designed shutters of solid panels and a “Red Cross.” The Georgia Simmons Home for Nurses was formally presented to the hospital and opened on July 31, 1913.
At the outset of the Spanish flu epidemic in Frederick in October 1918, the Frederick City Hospital initially implemented a strict quarantine as advised by the county health officer and did not admit any influenza cases due the large amount of surgical, typhoid and obstetrical patients already in their care. Instead, nurses from the hospital were sent out to aid in nursing cases outside of the hospital. The Frederick City Hospital also sent out other supplies like cots and mattresses to the emergency Red Cross hospital which had been set up at Montevue Hospital, chronicled in last installment of Preservation Matters, where patients were treated in a separate infirmary building.
At the same time, calls for the City Hospital to open for influenza patients were published in the Frederick Post. Shortly thereafter in December 1918, the hospital board of managers began meeting to discuss plans for the construction of a new isolated building to treat contagious cases. By this time, the epidemic had reached the city hospital where influenza patients had been isolated on the third floor and 12 nurses had taken ill, but were reportedly recovering well.
The board continued to meet on the matter and funds solicited, but additional construction did not occur at the hospital until 1927 in the form of two new wings substantially funded by private donors. In 1925, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph D. Baker give $100,000 for the construction of a wing of which “20 beds are stipulated for colored patients” who were not previously allowed treatment at the City Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Shank also gave $50,000 for a wing. Shank had employed architect Edward Leber of York, PA to prepare plans and specifications. Baltimore architect Joseph Evans Sperry consulted on the project and was considered an authority on hospital construction. Sperry was working on another local project at the time, the Maryland State Odd Fellows Home.
In March 1927 the contract for the construction of the Baker and Shank wings was awarded to local contractor Lloyd C. Culler and were completed and opened in 1928. The original hospital building and nurses’ home were demolished as part of a hospital expansion that began in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.