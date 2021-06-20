It is estimated that 75 percent of adults in the U.S. experience some degree of fear in receiving dental care. Despite huge advancements in treatments that can be performed in an effective and comfortable manner, there is still a historic association of anxiety linked to dental care. Using Frederick as a microcosm of the American experience to explore the infancy of dentistry may provide a new level of appreciation for the modern tools and techniques available today.
Clues of early treatments can be found though advertisements in the Frederick Town Herald, a local newspaper that was in print from 1816 to 1832. For example, J.S. Miller offered a variety of cures at his drug store located on North Market Street, including an assortment of Lee’s “tried and highly approved valuable medicines,” that not only include worm-destroying lozenges, but also tooth-ache drops and powders advertised to beautify the teeth. At the time, tooth powders were often made from pumice, borax, roots and herbs that could destroy tooth enamel. It is believed George Washington, who started having dental problems as a young man, may have inadvertently damaged his teeth with such products. By 1859, at least some of Lee’s medicines were listed as “quack pills” in the Family Cyclopedia. However, some medicines from the era appear to have been effective and beneficial.
On Aug. 19, 1824, local resident, Jacob Engelbrecht allowed his friend to include a few notes in his diary about his recent experience. “For the last three or four days I have been in agony with the tooth ache & this morning made an application of Mr. David Asher’s arcanum which relieved me in ten minutes,” Engelbrecht wrote. “I mention this for the benefit of mankind. Mr. Asher is a dentist & of the ‘tribe of Benjamin’ & sells the arcanum at one dollar per box to be had of himself only.”
When Engelbrecht had his own tooth pain, he tried several remedies before applying a recommended cream, and in “3 applications it made a perfect cure.”
During this same time period, citizens needing more in-depth care would need only to visit Talbott’s Tavern, located around the 200 block of West Patrick Street. At least two dentists set up shop in this location, including Dr. William D. Jenks, a local dental surgeon who provided an “assortment of mineral teeth” and a traveling Dr. Plantou from Philadelphia who would make occasional stops. Dental practitioners from this era received no formal training or certification, and there were no professional standards. This combination of factors resulted in varied success rates.
Engelbrecht notes in his diary that Dr. Jenks successfully extracted one of his teeth and had another “plugged.” However, other patients with similar maladies were not as fortunate. In the summer of 1825, a 38-year-old Peter W. Thomson of St. Mary’s County had a tooth removed at Talbott’s Tavern, but during the procedure his jawbone broke and he died. This type of tragic accident was not uncommon.
Starting in the 1840s, a series of advancements professionalized dentistry. In 1840, the first dental school — the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery — was formed and established a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree. The same year, the American Society of Dental Surgeons was founded in an effort to create professional standards. The first local dentist from the new era of dentistry was Lloyd Thomas MacGill, who graduated from the Baltimore College of Dentistry in 1851. He had a long and successful career spanning 57 years. His office was located on the second floor of 17 N. Market Street, above a dry goods store.
MacGill went on to influence other practitioners, including his son, Charles, who followed in his footsteps and took over the operation of his office. This building still stands today, where it houses Molly’s Meanderings on the first floor.
Christina Martinkosky is a historic preservation planner in the city of Frederick’s Planning Department.
