The ancient game of chess, with its simple board of 18 black and 18 white squares and a collection of king’s men, have lured mathematical minds to strategize its inner workings for centuries.
Chess gained popularity in the United States during the 19th century, an era that brought forth the standardization of game pieces and the development of clubs and organized tournaments. The game, once characterized by aggressive plays, evolved with new theories and quiet, strategic moves. In the years following the Civil War, two master chess players emerged from Frederick. Their approach to the game was highly acclaimed and widely studied.
Their unlikely partnership and extraordinary accomplishments begin in April 1872 at a small house party made up of friends and neighbors. In attendance was 25-year-old printer, John K. Hanshew. As a young bachelor, he was residing at his widowed father’s house on West Church Street. The home, which they had built and expanded over the years, was next to his uncle’s planing mill. Their neighbors, the Higgins family, were also at the party with their house servant, Theophilus A. Thompson. The 17-year-old was born into slavery and spent much of his young life as a house servant with no known formal education.
During the party, John Hanshew brought out a chess board and began a match with another guest. He had learned the game only two years prior from a classmate, and although the young man showed a natural proclivity for solving problems, he did not pursue a serious study of the game. As the match progressed, Thompson discreetly observed the moves, his first introduction to the game. Following the party, Hanshew learned of Thompson’s interest and loaned him a board and chess men along with a few simple two-move problems to solve. A seed was sown.
By the following year, Thompson had so expertly mastered the game that he had published his own collection of compositions in a book titled, Chess Problems. The opening pages of the manuscript acknowledge Hanshew’s assistance. Yet, its likely equally true that Thompson’s genius also spurred Hanshew’s dedication to the game. They both began contributing problems, solutions, and critiques to chess journals and playing in tournaments. In 1874, Hanshew started printing of The Maryland Chess Review and published his own book of compositions, The Book of Chess Problems. The following year, he was elected as vice president of the American Chess Association.
Although Hanshew’s meteoric rise in the game of chess is unquestionably significant, it is Thompson’s talents that are particularly valued. Thompson is considered the first professional African American chess player. In 1875, the City of London Chess Review Magazine focused its review of American chess books to praise Thompson's collection of compositions. Indeed, one of his chess problems was so admired that it was described as "one of the most beautiful compositions that ever came before our notice,” and stated that Mr. Thompson was “a composer of great merit and of rare promise."
Sadly, success was short lived. Records show that Hanshew died in December 1879 of tuberculosis. Thompson’s fate had confused local historians for many years. The mystery was recently solved with the diligent research of David Wallace who discovered his death notice in the October 12, 1881, edition of the Frederick Examiner in the Maryland Room of the C. Burr Artz Library. Thompson, like Hanshew, suffered from tuberculosis for several years. One can imagine both men hunched over their chess boards, breathing the same air, and falling weaker with consumption until they could no longer work. Their promising chess endeavors cut short.
Connecting these two men to existing landmarks has proved challenging. The only known home of John K. Hanshew was demolished by 1960, and although it is known that Thompson lived on Ice Street, his exact address remains a mystery.
Last year, a sculpture titled, “An Elusive Kinetic Portrait” by Margot de Messieres and Tsvetomir Naydenov was installed along Carroll Creek honoring Thompson’s life. The project was inspired by the research of Marilyn Veek, a volunteer historian with the African American Resources Cultural Heritage Society of Frederick County (AARCH). The pixilated portrait succinctly captures the challenges local historians faced in trying to rediscover this unique piece of Frederick’s history.
Christina Martinkosky is a Historic Preservation Planner in the city of Frederick’s Planning Department.
