Early industrial pursuits in Frederick were largely dependent on the area’s natural resources.
In the 18th and early part of the 19th centuries, easy access to timber, limestone, and iron ore attracted business-minded speculators to settle in Frederick. It was during this initial era of industrial development that glass making began, as silica from local sand and timber for fuel were readily available.
The first known glass-making operation in Frederick Town began around 1759. Between the late 18th and early 19th centuries, there were four glass factories located in the area. The most significant of the local “glass houses,” in terms of size and quality of production, was the Amelung glassworks.
Before arriving in America, John Frederick Amelung was associated with his brother’s mirror-glass factory in the town of Grunenplan, Germany. Around 1784, with the assistance of investors, Amelung brought 68 glass craftsmen and related equipment to Maryland with the specific purpose of developing a glass works operation in Frederick. He purchased an existing factory located on Bennett’s Creek, in an area now part of Urbana. It was previously owned by three German families: Kramer, Foltz, and Eberhart.
The factory was rebranded the New Bremen Glass Manufactory, and quickly expanded. Although he made window glass, bottles, and table glass, the most impressive articles associated with the factory are the high-quality, wheel-engraved presentation pieces. Amelung produced blown-molded glass with distinctive and Germanic engravings of scrolls with monograms, floral wreaths, or a crown with garland. These works are considered exceptionally fine and surviving examples are rare.
Amelung, with the assistance of his two associates, Adam Kohlenburg and George Christian Gabler, quickly expanded their operations. By 1785, the company had agents in Baltimore, New York, and Philadelphia. At its peak, the glassworks employed between 400 and 500 people and a small community built up near the foundry. Amelung also built a two-story, late-Georgian brick home on the site.
The impressive scale and level of craftsmanship did not go unnoticed. In a letter from George Washington to Thomas Jefferson, he made a reference to the New Bremen operations, stating “A factory of glass is established upon a large scale on the Monocacy, near Frederick, in Maryland. I am informed that it will produce this year glass of various kinds to the amount of 10,000 pounds.” George Washington also owned two large, decorative goblets from Amelung’s glass house, which were engraved with the Washington Coat of Arms.
Success for the New Bremen Glass House was short-lived. In 1790, a windstorm and fire destroyed sections of the manufactory. Amelung’s petition to the U.S. government for aid was denied, which began the company’s gradual demise. In 1799, after Amelung went bankrupt, he transferred the property to his associates, Kohlenberg and Gabler, for the price of 725 boxes of window glass valued at $4,000. Kohlenberg and Gabler continued the glass works until at least 1808.
The Amelung Glass House, like other glass makers in the area struggled to make a profit and by the turn of the 19th century the local glass-making industry disappeared. Although the Amelung’s Glass House was short-lived, the glassblowers and artisans took their skills and dispersed, creating a lasting influence on American glassmaking.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, the only portion of the glassworks that remain standing is Amelung’s mansion house, although local history buffs believe they have found evidence of an old furnace on site.
