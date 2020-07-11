The lighting of city streets has been documented to go back as far as the 17th century in Europe.
Technology advanced from candles and oil, to gas, and then to electric at the end of the 19th century in cities throughout the United States. The electric lighting installed on Broadway in New York in 1880 led to its nickname “The Great White Way” and soon cities all over the world soon sought to install electric street lighting. This included Frederick where in 1887 the first electric lighting was hung from wires across key intersections.
The worldwide proliferation of electric street lighting contributed to the development of one of Frederick’s most prominent industries, the Morris Iron Works, at the beginning of the 20th century. The site of the long standing and successful foundry is between 7th and 8th streets adjacent to East Street, where there was, at that time, direct access to the railroad. The property is today known as the Dairy Maid Dairy, which purchased the property from a successor company in 1989.
The Morris Iron Company had its beginnings with brothers William and Tom Diven who started a small machine shop in Laurel, Maryland in 1890. When they moved operations to Frederick in 1897, they organized as the Montrose Iron Works. In early 1911, the Morris Iron Company was formed from the Montrose Iron Works and the Elmer P. Morris Company of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and began a substantial physical expansion to three times its original size which included the addition of an industrial tramway and electric power produced onsite. Production was expected to more than quadruple. The new company would make a specialty of the manufacture of street lighting poles that the Elmer P. Morris Company had previously been erecting in cities all over the country.
By February 1911, the company received contract for 500 lighting poles for New York City that would be used for tungsten park lighting, as well as orders for Dallas, Texas. In May 1911, Frederick’s Central National Bank, then at the northeast corner of Church and Market streets, erected the City’s first modern light pole manufactured by the Morris Iron Company. It was reported upon favorably and noted “By some it is thought that this pole will be the starting of the ‘Great White Way’ on a block or so of Market street, which has been agitated by a number of prominent businessmen in this section. It is argued that this modern method of intensified street lighting will be an advertisement to the city and for the business houses that are located in these blocks.”
By July 1911, the plant had enough work to be kept running for the coming five to six months without stopping. Reportedly orders were shipped to Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, Capetown, Zanzibar, China and Japan, and included a combination lighting and trolley pole that was an original design of the company.
In October 1911, it was reported that Dr. A.L. Pierce, a well-known pharmacist on South Market Street and the Farmer’s and Mechanics National Bank had placed orders for ornamental lighting pole to be placed in front of their locations and that this would add to those already in front of Rosenour’s Patrick Street store, the Central National Bank, the Marvel Theatre, the home of John Frazler, and the First Baptist Church. Over the next year it was reported that the company’s ornamental poles were shipped to additional major cities such as Baltimore, Chicago and Pittsburgh, as well as Cuba, Australia, Philippines, Mexico and throughout South America. Today, two ornamental streetlights by the Morris Iron Company can be seen in front of 112 East Patrick St., originally the Ideal Garage Company.
Plans to install a $40,000 steel casting plant were announced in October 1912, noting that it would be the only one of its kind in the south until Alabama. Steel had become preferred over cast iron for its strength and lighter weight. Mr. E. Cooper Wills, leading steel professional and inventor of the Wills convertor, came to Frederick to install the patented convertor furnace that reportedly provided all the benefits of the existing methods for making steel, while overcoming their disadvantages.
Wills, who held other patents that revolutionized the steel and iron industry, took an interest in the Morris Iron Company, and relocated to Frederick permanently. As a result of the new focus on steel, the company’s name was changed to the Morris Iron and Steel Company in early 1913. In September 1913, the Wills convertor at the 7th Street plant was tested which resulted in 5,000 pounds of steel “in a very good grade.” The company went on to secure several important and large contracts, including 250 presses for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in 1914, but went into receivership in 1916 and was bought by W.A. Ridell.
The name changed to Frederick Iron and Steel Company the following year and it was reported to be the last foundry in Frederick city or county. In 1945, the company was sold to a group of Cincinnati businessmen. In 1975 it was reported the company still employed 150 people. Today, the former site of the Morris Iron Company remains an important legacy to Frederick’s industrial heritage.
