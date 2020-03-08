In honor of Women’s History Month, we are highlighting the role of the Sisters of Visitation in building of one of the largest institutional properties in downtown Frederick and the particular role of Mother Marguerite Therese Leary as an advocate for historic preservation in the city of Frederick.
The imposing buildings and brick wall encircling the former campus of the Visitation Monastery and Academy create a sense of intrigue into the inner workings and lives of the cloistered order of teaching nuns who occupied the property for more than 150 years.
In 1824, the Sisters of Charity established the St. John’s Benevolent and Frederick’s Free School in a log building on the site. The Sisters of Visitation took over in 1846 and began expanding the property through 1860 to accommodate their boarding students. Funds for construction were raised through individual subscription and not through the Catholic Church. Sister Mary Anastasia, superioress at the time the Visitation Sisters arrived in Frederick, oversaw the building of the chapel, which was completed in 1852, and likely several other building campaigns. Classes continued during the Civil War despite the convent and academy being used as a hospital for patients wounded in the Battle of Antietam. By the time the hospital vacated in 1863, the buildings had sustained notable damage.
Reportedly, the first major repairs to the property since the mid-19th century did not take place until 1965 under the leadership of Mother Marguerite Therese Leary. Joseph Urner was the architect and Floyd C. Culler Inc. the contractor for the project, which encompassed all buildings on the grounds. A large part of the project involved excavating the dirt floor in the basement and installation of a new heating plant. The East Church Street buildings were also to be remodeled for more classroom space to accommodate increased enrollment. It was reported that the extensive porches were entirely rebuilt, which involved “buying out the entire Eastern Seaboard of wood.” As with the original construction, funds for the project were raised from private donations. Ultimately totaling over half a million dollars, the renovation project was referred to as the “pride and joy” of Mother Marguerite.
A 1965 op-ed praised the Visitation project, stating, “In historic Frederick, a city proud of its heritage and culture, the Visitation Academy buildings blend harmoniously with the other architectural masterpieces. Appreciating this, and the importance of perpetuating these beautiful edifices of yesterday, in a world where they are vanishing, the Visitation Sisters and their Advisory Committee elected to undertake their modernization projects as a major Restoration Program. Careful study indicated, that aside from the aesthetic values, there were distinct financial advantages in making extensive renovations to the present buildings, instead of demolishing them and constructing new buildings.” About a year later, Julia E. Hanna, secretary of the Fredericktown Association Inc., echoed earlier praise in her own letter to the editor stating that “half a million dollars has been expended but it has been done with great wisdom and careful study keeping the exterior original and compatible with its surroundings yet the most modern dormitories and classrooms are within.” The Fredericktown Association was a leading advocate for the 1968 creation of downtown historic district that regulated alterations and demolition, over its prior function as advisory only.
In April 1968, as the restoration project was nearing completion, Mother Marguerite Therese Leary was quoted in the Frederick News stating the importance of the property’s history and that it be shared with the community. This vision was realized with the first Bell and History Day on June 16, 1968, inspired by the restoration of the bell at the Visitation Monastery and Academy that had been silent for over a year after ringing twice a day since 1853. The original celebration included tours of several historic sites and commemorative bell ringing from various churches to welcome back the Visitation bell. Bell and History Day is a Frederick tradition that continues today.
Mother Marguerite Therese Leary came to the Visitation Academy as an eight-grade boarding student in 1927. She returned after graduation to join the cloistered Visitation order where she lived for more than 70 years, leaving only when the school was closed in 2005. She died in 2007. When the Visitation Academy closed, The Frederick News-Post reported on her contributions to the creation of downtown Frederick’s historic district in the mid-1960s. It was reported that, “At that time, the U.S. Postal Service planned to tear down several older homes next to the monastery’s back entrance on Church Street to build a truck loading area. Several residents asked Mother Marguerite Therese to attend a public hearing. She said she considered the topic so critical, she agreed to venture outside the grounds to attend — something cloistered nuns almost never do. ... She informed city officials that other places spend money to build up their historic structures, not tear them down. She succeeded in getting the city and the post office to abandon the Church Street plans.” It is clear from her statements here and in her oversight of the Visitation restoration project, Mother Marguerite Therese Leary was ahead of her time in recognizing the inherent value of historic preservation and her leadership resulted in the property’s survival today as one of the key historic sites in downtown Frederick with a future of adaptive reuse and continued contribution to the community.
