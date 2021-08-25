Anyone who passed the mandated safety inspection was cleared to race at the 75-80 Dragway in Monrovia when it was open a decade ago.
Someone could arrive in a station wagon and, if their car was safe and they had $20 in their pocket, they’d be cleared to put the pedal to the floor, Ballenger Creek resident Peter Cermak said.
But since 2013, the dragway has been closed to racers.
In July, it appeared the venue was on the brink of reopening when automotive company Hurricane Racing Tours published plans to revamp it.
But since then, neither Hurricane Racing Tours nor the owner of the dragway have coordinated their plans with the county or obtained the necessary permitting to reconstruct the strip. So, it will remain closed for the foreseeable future, county planners said.
Part of the dragway is located on an area of land meant for farm usage, zoning administrator Tolson DeSa said. Prior to 2013, the dragway was permitted on that land because it predated the county’s zoning law. After closing for more than a year, however, the dragway was required to apply for permitting to operate on the land.
An organization headed by Roy Stanley, who owns the dragway, and Hurricane Racing Tours have yet to apply for the permits or express to the county a desire to get the necessary approval, DeSa said. As a result, the county ordered the project to a halt until the developers obtain permitting.
“We’re here to assist them, but we haven’t heard anything,” DeSa said.
Stanley did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The News-Post.
Terris Hicks, who has led the dragway project for Hurricane Racing Tours, said his team is ready to move forward but is waiting for Stanley to obtain the necessary permits.
“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I’m ready to open this place up.”
Unable to resume building, Hicks’ team groomed the dragway this week, cutting grass and painting the track its original colors. He wants to provide residents of the area with a controlled setting for car racing as a way to discourage street racing.
The dragway, however, is more than a deterrent to the dangers of street racing. Longtime residents of Frederick County and nearby localities said the dragway was an institution in the area, bringing weekend crowds together for fast-paced entertainment.
Holly Martin remembers her dad bringing her to the dragway when she was growing up. She recalled the fumes from burning rubber filling the air and crowds of onlookers perched on bleachers, cheering as each duo of racers flew by.
Every race track is unique, Martin said, but 75-80’s character — the showmanship displayed through wheelies and burnouts on the track before races — are what made it special for the Westminster resident.
She knew the racers, too. Martin’s father was one before she was born. He lives in Florida now, but his daughter is hoping the dragway will be open the next time he heads north to visit.
“I’m just waiting on a date, and then I’ll be there to support it,” she said.
She would likely be joined by other residents of the area who spent their younger years at the dragway — like Cermak. He raced a Corvette there in the 1970s and remembers the omnipresent heat of the track. Both the cars and the asphalt were scalding, but he loved it. As a racer, he was lucky to get four or five runs over the course of an entire day, though nothing beat waiting with a group of buddies before racing.
Now 60, Cermak is ready to get back to the dragway. He felt the community would benefit from its reopening too, as racers would be drawn to 75-80 rather than to open roads that lack the rules and regulations of a dragway.
“It’s a safe and controlled environment,” he said. “And, it’s fun.”
Steve McKay, the RALE President and leader of less traffic and rural preservation is all in behind the reopening. Why? Because his supporters want it, and he wants to be re-elected. Drag racing is the loudest of all sports, and most polluting. Every weekend will be a carnival of noise and traffic. That intersection is one of the most congested in the County. If a truck gets stuck under the railway bridge, and an accident occurs on 70 or 270 it’s gridlock. The area isn’t the same as when the track was opened previously, more homes, more residents, and more input is needed by the people directly affected by the reopening. Mr. Stanley owns plenty of land, including a field in front of his palatial manor, let him build his track there.
Most ridiculous comment
[thumbdown]
Fredgin - do you live in the area?
I wonder how many of the racers are waiting for a "safe" vaccine while participating in this far less safe activity.
Spent quite a few hours there in the early 60’s watching a friend race his ‘57 Chevy convertible. You could bring the family car there and race for fun, win or lose.
