Last week, the Frederick County and Fairfield, Pennsylvania, communities lost a family member when Battalion Chief Joshua Laird died in the line of duty while fighting a house fire.
From the moment the word of this hit the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, our men and women, brothers- and sisters-in-arms to these first responders, were there to do whatever we could to support the Division of Fire & Rescue Services and the Laird family. Of my duties, I had the distinct honor of accompanying the lead car in each and every procession of Battalion Chief Laird, documenting and witnessing the show of support from Washington, D.C. to Fairfield, Gettysburg, Mount St. Mary’s University, and his final transfer.
From the very first movement to the last, the show of support from every neighborhood community, from every first responder unit, and from every person that could be there was so humbling to witness firsthand and it reaffirmed my faith in the human spirit.
It started with the streets of our Nation’s Capital shut down as motorcycle escorts from the Secret Service and other police departments led us through the streets lined with first responders, citizens, and visitors. Each person rendered a salute, placed a hand over their heart, bowed their head, or removed their hat in a show of respect.
The motorcade continued onto the George Washington Parkway, Interstate 495, and Interstate 270 as partner law enforcement agencies from the Maryland State Police, Virginia State Police, Montgomery County, and other agencies shut down the highways. Those stopped, on both sides of the road, would get out of their cars and again show their respects for our fallen brother.
We continued on through the communities that Battalion Chief Laird served at the Green Valley Fire Department and the show of support as we got off of I-270 until we got back on at Urbana was unending. We saw families holding the U.S. flag, we saw loved ones comforting one another, we saw brothers and sisters in arms rendering salutes, we saw homemade signs thanking Chief Laird, and we saw communities come together as one.
We continued out onto I-270 and proceeded through Frederick, Emmitsburg, and Taneytown. Over the next two days, we moved from Taneytown back through Emmitsburg to Fairfield, and Gettysburg, and back again, and the show of support never stopped. We saw elderly sitting in wheelchairs, we saw young children wearing fire hats, we saw flags hung from ladder trucks, we saw overpasses crowded with fire apparatus and firefighters, and we saw the true spirit of this nation, our state, and our county.
I know that everyone that had a part in these processions and the services for Battalion Chief Laird wanted to be there, not because they were told to be there, but because this is what the essence of brotherhood means and what it means to be here for one another is all about.
As a military veteran of 24 years, I truly understand camaraderie and esprit de corps and what it means to be there for each other. As a born and bred member of the Emmitsburg community and as a member of a very large family, I truly understand what it means to be a family. Given all that, I am extremely humbled and proud to be a part of this event, a member of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and a member of the Frederick County community. I want to personally thank each and every person that came out to support the Laird and DFRS families through this tough time and for being there for them and for one another.
Todd Wivell is the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office public information officer/spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.