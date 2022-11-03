Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

Four months after the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services moved an advanced life support (ALS) unit from the west side of Frederick to the north side, officials say countywide response times have improved.

The move caused friction between the county and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3666, the local union for career firefighters. The union claimed in June that moving the ALS unit would increase wait time for people on the west end, as well as overburden other ALS units with more calls for service.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

FrederickFan

So Katie Nash, the paid lobbyist, and firefighter union leaders were wrong! Is anyone surprised? There is a serious credibility issue here with lobbyist Nash and her client.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription