Four months after the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services moved an advanced life support (ALS) unit from the west side of Frederick to the north side, officials say countywide response times have improved.
The move caused friction between the county and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3666, the local union for career firefighters. The union claimed in June that moving the ALS unit would increase wait time for people on the west end, as well as overburden other ALS units with more calls for service.
But Fire Chief Tom Coe said ALS units are getting to scenes, countywide, an average of 17 seconds faster. The county moved an ALS unit known as Medic 29 — one paramedic and one vehicle — from Montevue Lane to Northgate Fire Station on Thomas Johnson Drive.
However, Stephen Jones, the president of Local 3666, known as the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, wrote in an email that he appreciated Coe's statistics, but they are incomplete.
"...[T]hey fail to note if or what the increased response times are in West Frederick," Jones wrote.
Prior to the move, average countywide response time was about 8 minutes and 31 seconds, Coe said. Now, units respond in an average of 8 minutes and 14 seconds.
Fire and Rescue Services has 10 ALS units covering the county at all times, Coe said. The agency is trying to hire and train more paramedics to provide more coverage, he said.
“We're still looking to grow and improve our services like we always are, but we're really happy that this medic unit move proved as beneficial as it has,” Coe said in an interview on Thursday.
Additionally, Coe said Medic 2 on North Market Street is projected to have 251 fewer calls for service.
In 2021, Medic 2 received 4,398 calls, he said. This year, Medic 2 is expected to receive 4,147 calls.
In June, Local 3666 argued that moving Medic 29 would overburden Medic 2 with an estimated 600 additional calls.
In his email, Jones did not address the Medic 2 call volume.
Before moving to Northgate, Medic 29 was stationed at Montevue Lane, where it was “first due,” or first in line to respond, for calls on the west side of Frederick. It was known as Medic 1 at the time. By moving the paramedic unit to Northgate, there was a shift in geographic coverage.
Medic 29 now helps cover the growing northwest portion of Frederick, which in turn helps the busiest unit, Medic 2 on North Market Street, Coe said.
Medic 29 also provides ALS backup to Medic 30, which covers Thurmont, he said.
And while Medic 29 took on some northern areas in the city of Frederick, Medic 2 also gained areas like the Golden Mile and Key Parkway, he said.
“It's worked out the way we planned and we're really glad that it has and we continue to study our system to continue to provide improvements in it to the citizens we serve,” Coe said.
So Katie Nash, the paid lobbyist, and firefighter union leaders were wrong! Is anyone surprised? There is a serious credibility issue here with lobbyist Nash and her client.
