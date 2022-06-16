A foul ball hit a woman during a Frederick Keys game Wednesday evening, halting the game in the fifth inning, General Manager Andrew Klein said.
The condition of the woman and where she was taken were not available on Thursday.
In the bottom of the fifth inning against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a Keys players hit a foul ball that sailed near first base.
Klein said in an interview that he believed the ball hit the woman, who seated, in the head, and remained conscious.
The team trainer and onsite EMS personnel were the first to treat the woman, Klein said.
He called 911, he said, and an ambulance arrived.
After about an hour, the ambulance left the stadium with the woman, he said.
Umpires, players and coaches collectively decided to suspend the rest of the game, Klein said, based on many factors.
First was the emotional aspect for the players and others involved in the incident.
Also, the Keys and Scrappers had another game at noon on Thursday, which was a quick turnaround for a game, Klein said.
Additionally, the teams were concerned about players who were inactive while the game was halted.
“Among all of those factors, and again, just what had happened to the fan, it was decided by the umpires, coaches and everyone involved that it was best to suspend at that time rather than to continue forward,” Klein said.
