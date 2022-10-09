Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
Sara Laird, center, stands next to her daughters, Madelyn, far left, and Erin, left, as Frederick County Fire Chief Thomas Coe presents her with a flag and red rose in honor of Laird’s late husband, Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue Firefighter Mario Vieira picks a red rose from a sculpted Maltese during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
The names of the three Maryland fallen firefighters honored during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service are displayed on the 2021 plaque, surrounded by various coins. The different coins represent the relationships attendees had with the fallen.
Kimberly Riley, left, and her daughter, Alyssa Riley, 11, embrace after retrieving a flag and red rose in honor of Jimmy D. Riley Jr., of the Plant City Fire Rescue in Plant City, Florida, during the memorial.
Bentley Traber, 7, carries a flag and red rose in honor of Lt. Cody Traber, of Spokane County Fire District 9, during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
Sara Laird, left, is escorted by Frederick County Firefighter Technician Mark Lakin during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
Messages from people who worked with Battalion Chief Joshua Laird are displayed in a Frederick County fire engine during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
A procession of fire service members walks in front of attendees while carrying American flags during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
The colors are presented during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
A fire service member watches a presentation during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
Fire service members hold roses to give to families of the fallen during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
A fire service honor guard rings the bell to mark the start of the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
A fire service honor guard bows their head during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
Ashley Yock, of San Francisco, California, looks at the 2021 plaque during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
Sara Laird, center, stands with one of her daughters, Erin, left, as Frederick County Fire Chief Thomas Coe, right, presents her with a flag and red rose in honor of Sara’s late husband, Battalion Chief Joshua Laird, during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
Each year, firefighters from across the country descend upon the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg to honor those who died, and this time, one of Frederick County’s own was among them.
Joshua D. Laird, 46, died from injuries he sustained fighting a house fire in Ijamsville Aug. 11, 2021. He spent 21 years with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. He served as captain of Green Valley Fire Station in Monrovia and was posthumously promoted to battalion chief.
Laird is survived by his wife, Sara, and children Erin, 15, and Madelyn, 13.
Laird was among 148 firefighters honored for their sacrifice during a memorial service Sunday at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Of those, 108 died in the line of duty 2021, while others died in previous years.
“Any loss of a firefighter is tragic — to lose so many every year is unthinkable,” U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell said to the crowd.
The memorial bears plaques with the names of fallen firefighters. The list grows longer each year.
People left behind roses, fire department patches and a few small pumpkins. Pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters were tucked beside and under names all over the 2021 plaque, indicating visitors’ relationships to the deceased; quarters get left by someone who served with the fallen firefighter.
There were many quarters surrounding Laird’s name Sunday morning.
The tolling of a bell signaled the start of the memorial service. The sound of bagpipes, drums and marching feet filled the air. Families, escorted by uniformed firefighters, sat together in rows of chairs. The sun shone brightly, and a crisp autumn breeze caused giant American flags around the stage to ripple.
Looking around, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said it is clear the firefighting community stands together.
“The people of Frederick County share in your pain and your pride,” Gardner said, acknowledging Laird.
She assured those gathered that the fallen and their families would not be forgotten.
