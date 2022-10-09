Each year, firefighters from across the country descend upon the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg to honor those who died, and this time, one of Frederick County’s own was among them.

Joshua D. Laird, 46, died from injuries he sustained fighting a house fire in Ijamsville Aug. 11, 2021. He spent 21 years with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. He served as captain of Green Valley Fire Station in Monrovia and was posthumously promoted to battalion chief.

41st National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Sara Laird, left, is escorted by Frederick County Firefighter Technician Mark Lakin during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg on Sunday. The event honored 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and years prior.
41st National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
The names of the three Maryland fallen firefighters honored during the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service are displayed on the 2021 plaque, surrounded by various coins. The different coins represent the relationships attendees had with the fallen.

Photos: 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

