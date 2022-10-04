Semi & Rt 75 Bridge
A tractor-trailer carrying chicken for Costco ran into a bridge on Green Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

 Staff photo by Clara Niel

A tractor-trailer carrying chicken to Costco got jammed under a CSX railroad bridge on Green Valley Road on Tuesday morning, blocking traffic in both directions for several hours.

The same bridge has been struck by tractor-trailers many times over the years.

Joeseamhead

“I think they need to clearly mark it, because I ain’t see no ‘There’s a bridge down here,’” Wise said.

Good grief! There’s signage everywhere warning trucks of the low clearance. I guess reading isn’t a requirement from where he comes from.

WalkTheTown

There are enough warnings on either side of that bridge that if you miss the warnings you must be legally blind and you should have your license revoked. That driver ignored several warnings -- how did he think that none of the warnings applied to his truck?

Sycamore1041

Maybe they ought to try hanging one of those bright yellow low-clearance warning bars over the road about 100 yards from the bridge

Tigerzord
Tigerzord

Maybe there should be stricter standards to giving people CDL licenses - like reading signage. If fines were actually given, I wonder if this would cut down on incidences?

astro
astro

Hope this doesn't result in a price increase on their $5.00 Rotisserie's [tongue]

Tigerzord
Tigerzord

[lol][lol]

TrekMan

Ya just can't fix stupid!!

jjeeffff

For the driver to claim there were not adequate warnings...is totally misrepresenting the amount of warnings that ARE there. His complete disregard for the many, many warnings is indicative of his total disregard to follow ANY warnings. smh...

