Md. 75 Bridge
Buy Now

Work to replace the deck on the bridge on Md. 75 over Interstate 70 was suspended in February after the previous contractor was removed from the project.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Sealing, patching

and overlay projects Along with larger projects, the Maryland State Highway Administration will also perform a variety of sealing, patching, and mill, patch, and overlay projects. Microsurfacing/sealing Md. 17: from Stottlemyer Road to the Washington County line Md. 31: from Md. 26 to Clemsonville Road Patching Interstate 270: from the Montgomery County line to U.S. 40 U.S. 340: from the Washington County line to U.S. 15 Md. 355: from Montgomery County line to city of Frederick line Md. 28: Md. 85 to the Montgomery County line Mill, patch and overlay U.S. 15: from Basford Road to U.S. 340 Eastbound U.S. 340: from Lander Road to U.S. 15 Md. 26: from Md. 31 to Clemsonville Road

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:

@RMarshallFNP

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription