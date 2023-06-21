and overlay projects Along with larger projects, the Maryland State Highway Administration will also perform a variety of sealing, patching, and mill, patch, and overlay projects. Microsurfacing/sealing Md. 17: from Stottlemyer Road to the Washington County line Md. 31: from Md. 26 to Clemsonville Road Patching Interstate 270: from the Montgomery County line to U.S. 40 U.S. 340: from the Washington County line to U.S. 15 Md. 355: from Montgomery County line to city of Frederick line Md. 28: Md. 85 to the Montgomery County line Mill, patch and overlay U.S. 15: from Basford Road to U.S. 340 Eastbound U.S. 340: from Lander Road to U.S. 15 Md. 26: from Md. 31 to Clemsonville Road
From minor patching projects to larger bridge repairs, Maryland’s State Highway Administration will have a variety of projects going on around Frederick County this summer.
The completion of a nearly $7 million bridge rehabilitation project on a U.S. 15 bridge in Thurmont was announced Wednesday, with the removal of concrete barriers separating lanes of traffic on the bridge.
Remaining work such as painting will be done without interrupting traffic, SHA spokesman Daniel Allman wrote in an email.
The $6.95 million project to replace the bridge deck on the bridge over Md. 77 and Hunting Creek on northbound U.S. 15, which was originally built in 1957, began in December 2021.
The work included repairs to the steel beams that support the bridge deck, as well as repairs to the bridge piers.
Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird said he’s glad to see the bridge project being wrapped up.
The bridge badly needed to be repaired, but Kinnaird said the work on the bridge led drivers on U.S. 15 to get off the highway and drive through town to avoid backups caused by the construction.
He said he got many comments and complaints about traffic in the town because of the construction.
Meanwhile, work is expected to start again on a bridge project near New Market later this month, as SHA works on an agreement with a new contractor for the project.
Work to replace the deck on the bridge on Md. 75 over Interstate 70 was suspended in February after the previous contractor was removed from the project.
The $5 million project includes replacement of the bridge deck, painting of the bridge beams, and repair of the concrete bridge supports.
A $5 million project to replace a bridge on Md. 17 near Middletown is expected to start in the coming weeks.
The bridge over Middle Creek was built in 1923 and widened in 1958. The concrete superstructure is nearing the end of its useful life and must be replaced, according to an SHA website for the project.
Traffic across the bridge will be reduced to one lane during construction, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2024.
Traffic signals will be installed at each end of the bridge, and drivers will alternate travel in each direction, according to the SHA website.
A project to improve sidewalks and pedestrian access in Urbana is expected to wrap up earlier than expected.
The work along both directions of Md. 355 between Lew Wallace Road and Md. 80 will focus on updating pedestrian infrastructure to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the SHA website.
The current brick sidewalk will be removed and replaced with a concrete sidewalk, to improve maintenance and drainage issues raised by the Villages of Urbana.
While the website lists the project as expected to be finished by the end of the year, the work is ahead of schedule and expected to be finished this summer, Allman wrote in an email.
