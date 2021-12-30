There's a blood battle going on between Frederick police and county firefighters.
But in a friendly way.
In a chuckle-inducing video posted to social media Thursday, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando and Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe announced a friendly but competitive blood drive between the agencies.
The video starts with Lando telling the viewer, in a serious voice, that there's a blood shortage across the country. He invites residents to join police for a blood drive Jan. 27.
Then Coe steps onto screen in front of Lando, completely blocking the police chief from view.
"That's a great idea, Chief Lando," Coe says. "The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services will join you, but we will also challenge the Frederick Police Department to a battle of the badges."
WATCH:
Police, firefighters and their supporters will compete to see which agency can secure more blood donations. The blood drive at Independent Hose Company is by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at 310 Baughmans Lane, Frederick.
Just hours after DFRS posted its video to Facebook, all of the appointment slots had filled up.
At the end of the video, Lando pops up behind Coe — who is normally much taller than the police chief — to accept the challenge.
"Chief Coe," Lando says, "it's on."
The American Red Cross is experiencing "the worst blood shortage in over a decade," according to its website. Earlier this month, Curt Luthye, executive director for the nonprofit’s chapter representing Montgomery, Howard and Frederick counties, said the number of monthly donors to the American Red Cross is trending below historic levels.
"Given the nationwide blood shortage, we are sure these efforts won't be in 'vein,'" Lando said in a comment to the News-Post. "Our officers are always 'pumped' for a chance to beat the firefighters at something. It's a hard 'cell' to think a department of our size could match that of the much larger fire and rescue services, but we're going to 'B-positive' the community will come out and support FPD in donating to this great cause."
"Any chance we can get to help out Frederick County and the Red Cross we are happy too," said Coe. "And if that includes spreading awareness on the global wide blood donor shortage, we’re here and ready to respond ...
"As for the challenge, we’re excited to battle it out with our friends and partners at Frederick Police Department. I mean, of course we will win, but I am sure they will give us a run for our money," Coe said teasingly.
Update: This story has been updated to reflect that all of the appointment slots are now filled.
