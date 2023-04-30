Logan Wilms fiddled with some knobs on the sound board as a guitarist on stage strummed a few notes on an acoustic guitar.
Frederick Social hosted a fundraiser Sunday evening with live music for the family of a truck driver killed in March when his fuel truck overturned and for a family who lost their house in an ensuing fire. The first of the bands to perform was the Swamp Wompers, with guitarist and vocalist Cherry Hieronymus, at microphone, and assists Calvin Perry, left.
Logan Wilms fiddled with some knobs on the sound board as a guitarist on stage strummed a few notes on an acoustic guitar.
The mix sounded good, agreed Wilms and Cherry Hieronymus, guitarist and singer for the Swamp Wompers, a local band.
They had come to Frederick Social in downtown Frederick on Sunday evening for a benefit show. The goal was to raise money for the victims of a March fuel tanker crash on U.S. 15 that killed a truck driver and destroyed a Frederick family’s home.
Just before noon on March 4, Ronald Heiston Jr., 58, of Smithsburg was driving a CLI Transport tanker carrying about 8,650 gallons of fuel from Manassas, Virginia, to Taneytown.
Heiston was going north on U.S. 15 when the truck overturned between Rosemont Avenue and 7th Street, hit a tree, and exploded, according to police.
Wilms organized the show after hearing about the crash, and discovering that fundraising pages had been set up for Heiston’s family, as well as the Hernandez family, who lost their home in the resulting fire.
As of Sunday night, a GoFundMe account for the Hernandez family had raised more than $36,000. A Meal Train page for Heiston’s family said it had raised about $20,000.
Wilms said he organizes benefits for a variety of causes, such as the Community Fridge, which offers free food, toiletries and other supplies to members of the Frederick community in need.
“I don’t make tons of money, but I can generate some money through shows,” Wilms said.
The event was the first of what will hopefully be many benefit concerts for various charities, said Mike Nagi, one of Frederick Social’s owners.
The bar and restaurant is meant to be a place where people can gather and have fun, sometimes for a good cause, he said.
Elijah Tappan-Defrees, a guitarist and singer for It Wants, said Wilm’s post for bands to perform at the benefit caught his band’s eye.
A volunteer EMT out of the Bladensburg station in Prince George’s County, Tappan-Defrees said he works with a firefighter who also works in Frederick County and responded to the crash.
He said he’s been an EMT for about three years, and enjoys it as “objectively a good force in the world.”
Firefighters responding to the Frederick scene found the overturned tanker and the tree that it hit on fire.
Across the street, a home was on fire, with the flames threatening other nearby homes.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services also received another call for a house fire on the 500 block of Schley Avenue, on the other side of U.S. 15, past the southbound lanes, although a Fire and Rescue spokeswoman later said there was no fire in that area.
Six homes and five vehicles were damaged after the crash, according to state police, with most in the 500 block of Apple Avenue, which is parallel to U.S. 15. A thin strip of vegetation separates the road from the highway.
The fuel from the tanker leaked along U.S. 15, causing a “large brush fire” along the highway, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said during a press conference after the crash.
It flowed all the way to the area of the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and 2nd Street, as well as into the stormwater drains.
The fires were contained within about 40 minutes. The fuel in the stormwater system was contained and removed and the storm drains were flushed over the next several days.
Sitting at Frederick Social’s bar Sunday night, Krissy Carpenter said her and her sister Kylie came both to donate to the families of the crash and to see her neighbor Hieronymus and the Swamp Wompers perform.
She didn’t know any of the people affected by the crash, but as a downtown resident, she knew about it.
Carpenter said she tries to get to shows when she can, and liked the event’s low-key atmosphere.
“I would love to see more local music in Frederick,” she said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
