A detour will begin Saturday for a bridge project on Md. 355 over Bennett Creek near Urbana.
Crews will move traffic from Md. 355 between Campus Drive and Big Woods Road to a temporary roadway around the work zone.
The change will result in single-lane closures with a flagging operation rom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gaithersburg-based contractor Concrete General will replace the bridge originally built in 1924 as part of the $17 million project, which is expected to be finished in spring 2022.
The work will raise the bridge by 3 feet to allow for more water flow and reduce flooding, according to a release from the State Highway Administration.
It will also stabilize 2,300 fee of Bennett Creek to help prevent erosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.