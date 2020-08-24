One western Frederick County road is now re-opened to traffic after being closed for safety improvements, while another nearby road will be closed in early September for similar work.
Poffenberger Road between Carroll Boyer Road and Corun Road near Jefferson has been re-opened after work to stabilize a failed roadway embankment and reconstruct the road and surface, and put in drainage and safety improvements, Frederick County announced Monday.
An emergency closure was ordered for the road on May 12 because of a slope failure that made the road unsafe for drivers.
Meanwhile, the county's Office of Transportation Engineering announced that Bennies Hill Road outside of Middletown will be closed for about two months beginning around Sept. 8 for road reconstruction, embankment stabilization and safety improvements.
The road will be closed between Harley Road and Catoctin Creek.
A detour will use a combination of Md. 17, Old Middletown Road and Roy Shafer Road.
