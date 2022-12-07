The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal found that a fire last month at a house north of Frederick was accidental, but the cause was "undetermined."
On Nov. 22, at around 5:05 p.m, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services received a report of an explosion and subsequent house fire in the 9200 block of Bethel Road.
The fire came from the back and right side of the house and was put out in about 30 minutes, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said at the time. No one was injured since no one was home.
The damage was estimated to be $125,000.
Neighbors told the News-Post on the day of the fire that they were concerned about the cats that residents at the house had.
Campbell wrote in an email Wednesday that the fire marshal can't give a specific number of pets who were at the house because they are unsure if any made it safely out of the house.
