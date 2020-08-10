A bridge on Md. 355 near Monocacy National Battlefield, south of Frederick, is open to traffic again after nearly three years of work.
The bridge over the CSX tracks near the battlefield opened to traffic at about 5 a.m. Monday, with flag workers guiding traffic through a single-lane closure.
The process of opening the northbound lanes in the morning went well, and crews were in the process of opening the southbound lanes Monday afternoon, said SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian.
The work that began in late 2017 is part of a $14 million project to replace an 87-year-old bridge, as well as build an 8-foot sidewalk on the east side of the new bridge, add bicycle-compatible shoulders, and build new pedestrian trails on both sides of the CSX railroad tracks that run below the bridge to enhance access to the battlefield.
With the bridge's opening, the larger project is expected to be finished this fall.
A temporary bridge built to carry traffic during the project will be removed later, although no date has been set, Christian said.
The work at one point had cut off access to the battlefield's New Jersey Monument, but officials said it otherwise had little impact on the park's operation.
The SHA contractor on the project was C. William Hetzer, Inc., of Hagerstown.
That section of Md. 355 is used by more than 11,000 vehicles per day.
