A bridge over Linganore Creek in the Linganore area will be closed for about two months for repairs beginning Oct. 26.
The bridge on Timmons Road will be closed between Glissans Mill Road and Dollyhyde Road, the county announced Tuesday. Contractor W.F. Delauter & Son will rehabilitate the bridge.
A signed detour will use Glissans Mill Road and Dollyhyde Road during the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.