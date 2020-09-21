Overnight work will lead to lane closures on a new bridge on Md. 180 over U.S. 15 in Frederick for the next several weeks.
State Highway Administration crews will be working between the exit ramps for Interstate 70 and west of Swallowtail Drive, including removing concrete barriers and a guardrail, causing single lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., beginning Monday night, according to an SHA release.
Beginning next Monday, crews will be laying down a new road surface on Md. 180.
The work is expected to take two weeks to finish.
It’s one of the final stages of a $19 million project that added a second two-lane bridge on Md. 180 that opened in August.
The project also added a second left turn lane on Solarex Court and a dedicated bike lane to the area.
The area is used by about 27,000 vehicles a day during normal traffic uses, according to SHA. Traffic volumes have dropped, sometimes precipitously, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, two other projects will be getting underway in the next week.
Handboard Road will be closed between Green Valley Road and Bunker Hill Road beginning Sept. 18, for repair of a deteriorated roadway retaining wall.
The work is expected to take two weeks with good weather, according to the Frederick County Division of Public Works.
A detour will use a combination of Green Valley Road, Beaver Dam Road, Lackey Road and Bunker Hill Road.
And pavement repairs will close the right lane of westbound U.S. 340 and the exit ramp to Lander Road for improvements to the ramp’s surface, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28. The work is expected to be finished by 3 p.m. that day, according to SHA.
Drivers will be detoured to the exit for Md. 180, use the eastbound U.S. 340 exit, and continue on to Lander Road.
