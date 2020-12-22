Repairs to the deck of a bridge on eastbound Interstate 70 are expected to close a lane of the highway for much of the day Wednesday.
State Highway Administration crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-70 past the exit for southbound U.S. 15/westbound U.S. 340 starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, as crews repair the deck of the bridge over southbound U.S. 15, according to an SHA release.
The work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, emergency repairs to a bridge deck closed a lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near Myersville Tuesday, as workers repaired a pothole.
The left lane past the Md. 17/Myersville exit was closed around 7 a.m. Tuesday while crews repaired a pothole on a bridge over Catoctin Creek, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said.
