Repairs to the deck of a bridge on eastbound Interstate 70 are expected to close a lane of the highway for much of the day Wednesday.

State Highway Administration crews will close the right lane of eastbound I-70 past the exit for southbound U.S. 15/westbound U.S. 340 starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, as crews repair the deck of the bridge over southbound U.S. 15, according to an SHA release.

The work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, emergency repairs to a bridge deck closed a lane of eastbound Interstate 70 near Myersville Tuesday, as workers repaired a pothole.

The left lane past the Md. 17/Myersville exit was closed around 7 a.m. Tuesday while crews repaired a pothole on a bridge over Catoctin Creek, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!