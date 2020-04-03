Nighttime drivers on Md. 85 could experience delays over the next few evenings, as bridge work for a project on Interstate 270 will periodically shut down the road for up to 15 minutes at a time.
Beam placement for a bridge on northbound I-270 will lead to single lane closures and stoppages in both directions that could last for up to 15 minutes, beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday and continuing until 5 a.m. Monday, then at similar times through Wednesday.
The work will continue with similar hours on Monday April 13 through Thursday, April 16, and then Sunday April 19 through Wednesday April 22.
There won’t be any daytime closures, and the closures will not impact traffic on I-270, only Md. 85, State Highway Administration spokesman David Abrams said in an email Friday.
While the beam placement is happening on schedule, lighter traffic flow because of Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay at home order to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus will let them stop traffic for the beam placements earlier than they may have otherwise, Abrams said.
Normally, they might begin stoppages at midnight or later to minimize disruption, he said.
The work is part of an $87 million project to widen Md. 85 and replace two bridges on I-270 at the interchange.
The project will eventually replace two structurally deficient bridges built in 1950 that carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day on I-270 over Md. 85, building one three-span structure instead.
The project will also widen Md. 85, adding a lane in each direction, from Spectrum Drive to just north of Crestwood Boulevard.
It will add a new median, and ramps and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The interchange project and the related widening work is essentially the first phase of a project that is one of Frederick County’s top transportation priorities.
The second phase of the project would widen Md. 85 to a four-lane divided road between Guilford Drive and Spectrum Drive, along with pedestrian improvements.
The third phase would widen Md. 85 into a six-lane divided road from Crestwood Boulevard to English Muffin Way, with a new bridge over Ballenger Creek.
