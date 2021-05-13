A State Highway Administration project to secure a bridge on Interstate 70 over U.S. 15 will begin Sunday night and is expected to continue for about two weeks.
Crews will begin installing braces to the planks underneath the bridge on westbound I-70 over the ramp to southbound U.S. 15 beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, according to an SHA release.
The work will continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings. The project is expected to take about two weeks.
While the work is being done, crews will close the right lane of westbound I-70 and Exit 52, the ramp for southbound U.S. 15 and westbound Md. 340.
Drivers from westbound I-70 who want to access southbound U.S. 15 will be directed to continue on to the exit for Alternate U.S. 40. They can then use eastbound I-70 to access Exit 52.
