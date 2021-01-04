The right lane of eastbound U.S. 340 will be closed for much of Tuesday while crews repair a pothole, according to the State Highway Administration.
The lane will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday to complete repairs on the bridge over Catoctin Creek on U.S. 340 near Md. 180.
The work should be finished around 5 p.m., SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said in an email Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.