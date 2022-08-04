MARC Station Incident
Buy Now

Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown is calling for railroad changes after an Amtrak train hit a tractor-trailer hauling lumber on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown said a blockage from a CSX train created a traffic backup that led to an Amtrak train hitting a tractor-trailer Wednesday.

Brown sent a letter to CSX Transportation leadership Thursday, pushing for action on what he described as an ongoing hazard in the city with trains and vehicle traffic.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription