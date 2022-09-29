Firefighters battled a quickly spreading brush fire in the cornfields of Adamstown on Thursday afternoon

The fire burned about 100 acres of cornfield and hay between two farms in the area of Adamstown Road and New Design Road, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, said.

DickD

Just think how bad it might have been if we hadn't been getting a lot of rain.

Sycamore1041

That explains the smoky smell in the air in West Frederick this evening. It's fortunate that nobody was hurt.

