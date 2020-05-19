A road project that has caused detours on the west side of Frederick will be extended by about three weeks because of weather delays.
The closure of Butterfly Lane between McCain Drive and Himes Avenue for a water main project was originally scheduled to finish by May 14.
But bad weather and an ongoing project to build a new road as part of the construction of Westside Regional Park mean the closure is now expected to wrap up by June 12, the city announced Tuesday.
The closure will allow crews to work on utility improvements for a new water tank, according to a city release.
Along with work on the tank and water main, the city also has a contractor working on the new road between McCain Drive and Himes Avenue, which is expected to open in mid-June, city spokeswoman Ashley Waters said Tuesday.
