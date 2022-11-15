A car struck a child outside Ballenger Creek Middle School on Monday afternoon, authorities say.
The child did not have any serious injuries, Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message Tuesday.
