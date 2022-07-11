Two men were injured after a crash Monday morning on U.S. 15 near Biggs Ford Road, north of Frederick, officials said.
One man was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with possible head trauma and pelvic injuries, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote.
The second man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, she wrote.
According to Maryland State Police Sgt. S. Bell, a Ford Escape was traveling north on U.S. 15 at around 7:57 a.m. At the same time, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on U.S. 15 and was trying to turn left on Biggs Ford Road.
The two cars then crashed, Bell said.
