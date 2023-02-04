A child was seriously injured Saturday after falling 30 feet from a rock in Jefferson, authorities said.
The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Sarah Campbell, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman, wrote in a text. They were alert and conscious during the flight, she wrote.
