Parking garages in downtown Frederick will be open for residents to park during Wednesday and Thursday's expected snow storm.
The city's five garages will provide free parking from 7 p.m. Tuesday through the end of the storm, according to a release.
Vehicles must be out of the garages by 8 a.m. Friday to avoid a charge.
A storm that's expected to begin Wednesday morning is expected to bring a foot of snow or more to the county on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning.
