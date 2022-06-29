Repair work on a sinkhole that forced the closure of a section of Monocacy Boulevard in the city of Frederick is expected to take up to six weeks.
Crews from Pleasants Construction will work to clean out the sinkhole, restore a water line that was broken, and restore the road at the scene of the hole at the intersection of Monocacy Boulevard east of the intersection with East South Street, Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city, said Wednesday.
The work is expected to take between four and six weeks.
The $701,881 contract with Pleasants was finalized on June 10.
The crews will also have a geotechnical engineer from Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates working with them to look for the opening that would have caused the hole to form, Coleman said.
Once the sinkhole is cleaned out, engineers from Hillis-Carnes will try to locate the hole that allowed water and soil below the surface to move and cause the sinkhole, Coleman wrote in a follow-up email.
Hillis-Carnes will then provide recommendations to the city on how to mitigate the sinkhole based on what is found.
The sinkhole began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard on May 4.
By May 6, rain and stormwater runoff had caused the sinkhole to grow significantly, until it undermined the road and damaged a 16-inch water line that ran under the road.
The road has been closed since mid-day on May 6.
The city’s aldermen voted Wednesday to approve a change to the fiscal 2022 budget that transfers $1 million from the fund balance to the Capital Improvements Program in the general fund to pay for sinkhole repairs and the replacement of a water line damaged when the sinkhole opened in May.
Exactly as I spelled out for what would be the process.
