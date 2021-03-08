State Highway Administration workers and Maryland State Police troopers will help with moving a large piece of equipment through Frederick County Wednesday morning, causing potential delays on Interstate 70.
The moving of the 285-ton Press Crown for steel manufacturing between Baltimore and West Virginia will start Tuesday evening in Baltimore, beginning at 8 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m., when it's expected to stop at the South Mountain I-70 West Welcome Center near Myersville.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, the move will continue to I-68 and into West Virginia.
The 140-mile move will involve a 185-foot tractor trailer, with two state police vehicles and four private vehicles from Capital City Group, of Columbus, Ohio, according to an SHA release.
Because of the size of the vehicle and equipment, the convoy will travel well below the posted speed limit.
The release advises drivers along the travel route to stay alert.
(1) comment
Wonder what all the permits cost?
