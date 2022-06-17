The planned relocation of a paramedic unit from a fire station on the west end of Frederick to a newer station in the city's north end is causing friction between the county's Division of Fire and Rescue Services and the county’s firefighter union.
The move would lead to “an increase of time to wait after calling 9-1-1” in the west end, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3666 said in a press release.
But the county said in its own press release the transfer will serve a larger geographic area and improve outcomes for all Frederick residents.
The Advanced Life Support (ALS) unit, titled Medic 1, is now on Montevue Lane. It is about .8 miles away from the volunteer Independent Hose Company on Baughmans Lane. Both are "first due," or expected to respond, to calls in the west end.
Medic 1 will move to Northgate Fire Station on Thomas Johnson Drive in the north end — about 4.5 miles from Montevue Lane.
Northgate Fire Station opens on June 21. The unit will be renamed Medic 29.
DFRS Chief Thomas Coe said the relocation from Montevue to Northgate was planned for several months.
In press releases and social media posts this week, the union and county sparred over benefits and drawbacks of moving the paramedic unit.
The union argued that the move would exacerbate call volume in the north end and increase response time in the west end.
But DFRS and County Executive Jan Gardner said the move would efficiently serve a larger area and be better for the city as a whole.
In one release, the union presented a chart showing the difference in call volume if the unit moved to Thomas Johnson Drive.
The Medic 2 unit on North Market Street, the busiest in the city, would experience 600 more calls with the shift — from 4,769 to 5,309, according to the union.
The west end will have to rely on Medic 2 for service, Local 3666 President Stephen Jones said in an interview.
“[The Montevue Lane] medic unit is the second busiest medic unit in the county,” Jones said. “It serves a diverse population, high-density community, and moving that unit to north Frederick at the new Station 29, the Northgate firehouse, makes absolutely no sense to us."
However, in an interview, Coe said the move is backed by numbers and geographic data and will bring many benefits.
First, the transfer would provide more direct coverage of Thomas Johnson Drive in the rapidly growing northwest area of Frederick County, he said. It would also provide relief to the busy Medic 2 and some of its service areas.
Finally, Coe said, it would provide “very critical ALS backup” to Medic 30, which is in Thurmont and serves all of north Frederick County.
And while Medic 1 will take on some responsibility in the north end of Frederick city, Coe emphasized the shift in areas of responsibility for Medic 2, which will gain areas like the Golden Mile and Key Parkway.
Two ambulances at Independent Hose will continue to serve the west end, Coe said. Those ambulances will not have advances life support.
Coe stressed that with the relocation, DFRS will maintain the county standard of ALS deployment time of 8 to 12 minutes for the west end of Frederick. DFRS will monitor response times and adjust if necessary, he said.
“Rest assured that the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services is committed to providing reliable and timely services to all the citizens of Frederick County,” Coe said. “This unit move allows us to provide better service while maintaining standards of cover across all of Frederick city.”
In an interview, Gardner echoed Coe’s sentiment, calling Wednesday's press release from the union about risks “irresponsible and reckless.” The high level of service DFRS provides won’t change, she said.
“I really just want to make the main point that we are maintaining service,” Gardner said. “There's not going to be a denial of service for sure or diminishing of service by this move.”
Asked if he could explain a difference in response time with the relocation, Coe said he couldn’t give hard numbers, since response time depends on location of the call and from where the unit is responding.
Additionally, DFRS has not begun collecting data on how long it would take for a unit to respond from Northgate since the station hasn’t opened yet, he said.
The union, in a press release, emphasized the need for numbers to support Coe's contention that response time would decrease.
“Seconds count in our business and while, you know, certain areas, it may be only a minute or two, other areas that can be significantly longer,” Jones said. “And when somebody's having, or a family member is having, a medical emergency, those few seconds count and make a big difference.”
According to Coe, the county and Independent Hose discussed the possibility of housing an ALS unit at Independent's station on Baughmans Lane. During these discussions, the fire company inquired about increased county funding to house the paramedic unit, Coe said.
Currently, the county provides $2,500 for any volunteer fire station that houses an ALS unit. Coe said Gardner funded that request, and funding will increase to $3,000 starting July 1.
But according to press releases from the union, the county turned down Independent's request for more funding. The union said the dispute over funding led to the relocation of the ALS unit to Northgate, but Coe said that wasn't true.
Independent Hose Chief Brian Grossnickle declined to comment. The fire company put out a press release Thursday assuring members of the public it is committed to providing the highest quality of fire and emergency medical services.
