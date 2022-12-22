State highway officials are urging drivers to stay home Friday morning to allow crews to deal with a sudden drop in temperatures that could bring wind chills of minus-10 to minus-20 degrees to Frederick County.
Although temperatures will be around 40 degrees at 6 a.m. Friday, they’re expected to drop quickly to around 19 degrees by noon, Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday.
The arctic cold front will bring winds of 50 to 55 mph as it moves in, with wind chill temperatures of minus-10 degrees, and perhaps as low as minus-20 degrees in western parts of the county, Snyder said.
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until the middle of the day on Tuesday.
The cold front could also bring some brief rain or snow as it moves in Friday, with the potential for flash-freezing as temperatures drop, Snyder said.
That potential had officials with the State Highway Administration nervous about driving conditions Friday morning.
They’re asking people to wait until after noon on Friday to do any holiday preparation or travel, so crews can get out and treat any precipitation on the roads in the morning, SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said Thursday.
Gischlar said the dropping temperatures mean that any moisture on the roads is going to freeze.
“Ice is very, very dangerous,” he said.
Crews pretreated roads in Washington County and westward on Wednesday, where colder temperatures led to more snow than rain, but they couldn’t do it in Frederick County or other areas because Thursday’s rain would have washed it away, he said.
Sunny weather later Friday should help warm the roadways a bit, Gischlar said, but drivers should still be careful on bridges, ramps, and overpasses, and assume that anything that looks wet is ice.
Frederick County government had no plans to open warming centers or other sheltering services, although staff members would keep an eye on conditions, county spokeswoman Kelly Cambrel wrote in an email Thursday.
“The Divisions who work closely with the unhoused population typically monitor and adjust service based on weather conditions,” she wrote.
