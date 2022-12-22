Snow Plow Prep
Maryland state highway drivers line up to empty their trucks of unused salt at the end of the day Thursday and clean the salt spreaders to prepare for low temperatures expected in the area over the next few days. The drivers will reload the salt Friday, but cannot leave the trucks loaded in case the salt became wet and froze.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

State highway officials are urging drivers to stay home Friday morning to allow crews to deal with a sudden drop in temperatures that could bring wind chills of minus-10 to minus-20 degrees to Frederick County.

Although temperatures will be around 40 degrees at 6 a.m. Friday, they’re expected to drop quickly to around 19 degrees by noon, Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Thursday.

(1) comment

sobuspaul22

Things are looking up!

Report Add Reply

