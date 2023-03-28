Hessong Bridge Road Construction
A construction crew works on a bridge crossing Little Hunt Creek on Hessong Bridge Road on Tuesday. The road was closed after damage was found on the bridge after a routine inspection.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A bridge near Thurmont should reopen in about a week, after being struck by a vehicle, according to county officials.

The single-lane bridge on Hessong Bridge Road, over Little Hunting Creek,, was closed after a recent inspection showed that it had been struck by some type of vehicle, Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of highway operations for Frederick County, said Tuesday.

