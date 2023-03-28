A bridge near Thurmont should reopen in about a week, after being struck by a vehicle, according to county officials.
The single-lane bridge on Hessong Bridge Road, over Little Hunting Creek,, was closed after a recent inspection showed that it had been struck by some type of vehicle, Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of highway operations for Frederick County, said Tuesday.
A post at one of the corners of the bridge will have to be replaced as a result of the damage. The work should be done in about a week, Ramsburg said.
Hessong Bridge Road is closed just south of Blacks Mill Road until the work is finished.
Meanwhile, the bridge on Stevens Road over Hunting Creek near Creagerstown will be closed for more than seven months beginning April 3 for a rehabilitation project, the county announced Monday.
A detour will use Old Frederick Road, Lewistown Road, Wilhide Road, Bottomley Road, and Angleberger Road while the closure is in place.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.