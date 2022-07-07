A vehicle fire that extended to two townhomes in Frederick early Thursday morning was determined to be arson, officials said.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a reported house fire at the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive at 4:33 a.m. Firefighters found a minivan engulfed in flames and threatening two townhomes, according to a news release from Fire and Rescue.
The fire damaged at least one of the homes, too.
All residents from both townhomes evacuated safely without injury and were able to return to their homes, the news release said. There were no firefighter injuries.
The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.
The Frederick County Fire Investigations Task Force investigated and determined the fire was set intentionally, the release said.
Because there is an active investigation, officials declined to comment on what evidence led them to determine the fire was due to arson, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said.
